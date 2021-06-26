Fashion
Is it just me or are all the coolest dresses in this shade?
Back in spring, the fashion analysis platform Desire reported that green was fast becoming the color of 2021, with shade searches up 41% within a month. I’m certainly not immune to the shadow draw, and I’ve found myself going green in all areas of my life: from interiors purchases of new season accessories. However, there was something particularly alluring about the green dress, and while I haven’t always been the biggest fan of dresses, the recent spate of grass-colored pieces has piqued my interest.
Case in point: one of my favorite summer purchases is a two-tone green and navy blue dress from Staud, which looks fun and unique compared to some of the other styles around. Fortunately there is therefore plenty of other dresses where this came from, and various brands, from H&M to Ganni, have come up with their own iterations on the trend.
COS green gathered dress was a particular hit with the Who What Wear team, and its sculptural figure and vivid paintbox hue are sure to stand out from the crowd. If you want to relax, there are also many wise styles, which will pair perfectly with the neutrals in your wardrobe. Or you can try the green gingham or the candy stripe (see the amazing smocked dress) to inject a small print into your summer capsule.
Scroll down to see how influencers wear their green dresses and shop my pick.
Ganni’s candy-striped green dress has been a darling of the Instagram crowd.
I love the lime green shade of Nnenna Echem’s knitted dress, which pairs perfectly with her chic bedding.
For an unpretentious look, take inspiration from Ellie Delphine from Slip Into Style and match your green dress with your jacket.
House of Sunny’s green water lily dress has to be one of the hottest styles of the year.
Buy my green summer dress:
COS Ruched dress (59)
Loretta Caponi Stefania floral-print smocked cotton dress (558)
Carolina herrera Cotton-blend midi dress with notched lapels (1610) (1610)
HVN Gingham check cotton-blend poplin long dress (360)
French connection Dola draped lace midi slip dress (64)
Ganni Smocked striped organic cotton dress (245)
Monki Buttoned long dress (30)
COS A-line shirt dress (69)
For a Embroidered mid-length dress in pure cotton (45)
Staud Ida gathered stretch-cotton-poplin midi dress (260)
naughty Satin Tie Midi Shirt Dress (27)
Pleats Please Issey Miyake February Monthly Colors Dress (445)
naughty Plaid wrap midi dress with puff sleeves (27)
& other stories Midi dress with belt and smocked back (95)
Market A-line t-shirt midi dress (55)
Day of the week Samira dress (16)
House of the Sun Hockey dress (98)
Jaeger Tie-front midi shirt dress in Tencel (95)
& other stories Relaxed Collar Linen Mini Dress (65)
Khaity Beth ribbed-knit midi dress (1170)
Rixo Green Print Juni Mini Dress (235)
Attire Kaylani mid-length linen dress, green line (59)
This article originally appeared on Who what to wear
