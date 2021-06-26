Virginia man indicted in 1994 for murder of woman at Denver motel





DENVER A 58-year-old man from Virginia was extradited to Denver to face charges in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old woman in December 1994. Steven Cumberbatch, 58, was charged by Denver prosecutors with two counts of first degree murder in the murder of Rita Desjardine, 36, at the Broadway Plaza Motel almost 27 years ago. A motel employee had gone to see Desjardine on December 6, but thought she was just sleeping. The next day, when the workers again got no response from her room at the motel, they went inside again and investigated further and found her undressed in the bed, with bruises, swelling. and blood visible, according to an affidavit for the arrest of Cumberbatchs. Denver District Attorney’s Office Steven Cumberbatch, 58, was charged by Denver prosecutors with two counts of first degree murder in the murder of Rita Desjardine, 36, at the Broadway Plaza Motel almost 27 years ago. Police investigators also discovered after their arrival that a leg had been broken inside the hotel room and that there were men’s and women’s clothes inside the room. They also removed a palm print and a blood fingerprint from the bed sheet and found evidence on a bottle of gin in the bedroom. The medical examiner found Desjardines’ cause of death from choking asphyxiation and also removed swabs from her body, according to the affidavit. As police investigated, a witness told them they knocked on the door of the motel where Desjardine was found dead on the day she was killed and saw a black man’s hand go through the curtains, then had seen a black man leave the motel room shortly after. In November 1995, Denver detectives said the palm and fingerprint details were not defined enough to make a comparison, and the bed sheet they were made of was sent to the FBI. Nine years later, in November 2004, a Denver Police Department captain asked the criminal lab to test the DNA of items found in the motel room. In March 2018, according to the affidavit, detectives took swabs from the gin bottle and another item and submitted the samples to the Combined DNA Index System, which returned a few months later with a hit on Cumberbatch in Virginia. Denver’s arrest records showed he was arrested about a month before the murder two blocks from the Broadway Plaza Motel. Later that year, a pair of men’s shorts also went through testing, which returned in September 2019 with a partial match with Cumberbatch. The following month, a Virginia State Police Special Constable drafted a warrant to obtain oral swabs and palm prints from Cumberbatch, who was incarcerated at the time. The special agent and supervisors of the DPD’s criminal labs latent printing unit went to the prison where Cumberbatch was housed at the time and obtained the swabs and fingerprints, which matched the existing evidence and other latent fingerprints, according to the affidavit. Meanwhile, the DPD worked to exclude five other people who had been people of interest in the case, including a man who was initially arrested but whose case the district attorney refused to accept. . The detective who drafted the affidavit said DNA evidence linking Cumberbatch to the crime was sufficient to bring charges to the district attorney’s office. The prosecutor’s office said a $ 500,000 grant from the National Institute of Justice to help resolve unresolved DNA cases was crucial in the case. This federal funding was critical in building the case that led to Steven Cumberbatch being charged with the murder of Rita Desjardine, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos