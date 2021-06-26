Fashion
Barty hopes her dress inspires Indigenous Australians on Cawley’s 50th birthday
Published on:
Wimbledon (United Kingdom) (AFP)
Ashleigh Barty will wear a special dress when she plays on center court on Tuesday as a tribute to her native Australian compatriot Evonne Goolagong Cawley 50 years after winning her first Wimbledon title.
Barty said she asked Cawley if she was okay with taking inspiration from the 1971 Wimbledon and Roland Garros champion’s “iconic scallop dress”.
Barty said she hoped her dress would have a similar impact on the “next generation of native youth” as Cawley’s on hers.
“It’s a really special anniversary for a lot of Australians, but for indigenous Australians in particular,” Barty said of the 50th anniversary of Cawley’s triumph.
“I think it’s really special. For me, being able to wear an outfit inspired by Evonne’s iconic scalloped dress is really amazing.
“I wanted to make sure she was okay with that.
“Before I created my version of her iconic dress, I wanted to make sure she was okay. I called her and asked her.
“She was really excited.”
Barty – the world number one – imitated Cawley in winning Roland Garros (2019), but his record at Wimbledon has not yielded formidable results so far.
However, she says Cawley is such an inspiring person that his accomplishments make people feel that they too can turn their dreams into reality.
“Evonne led the way,” said the 25-year-old at her pre-tournament press conference on Saturday.
“She has created a path for all of us as Australians, but as a family and for our legacy of knowing that there is an opportunity to pursue your dreams and do what you love.
“She created a legacy like no other in Australia.”
Barty said being close to the now 69-year-old Cawley – who added a second Wimbledon title in 1980 – made him all the more special.
“I think I’m exceptionally proud to be able to call her a friend and mentor, to be able to share the legacy,” Barty said.
“For me, being able to pay tribute to that on a really special anniversary is something I will never forget.
“I know not only myself, but my team, my family and Evonne and her family are also very excited about the outfit.”
– ‘Great character’ –
Barty opens on center court on Tuesday after defending champion Simona Halep retired on Friday after failing to recover from a calf injury.
It will be an emotional match.
Aside from the emotions Barty will feel because of Cawley’s dress and birthday, his opponent Carla Suarez Navarro has returned to the circuit after battling cancer.
The 32-year-old former top 10 player retired last year and was diagnosed with early-stage Hodgkin lymphoma, but announced in April that she was cured after treatment.
“It’s amazing to find Carla again,” Barty said.
“When she came back on tour it was just a feeling of excitement from everyone.
“Knowing that she has this formidable character of resilience and strength.
“I think for me being able to experience the opening of Center Court on Tuesday with her is going to be really cool.
“She’s one of the best for a long time.
“Just seeing her back here doing what she loves made not only my face smile, but all the other players, the teams as well.”
Barty said she felt “extremely humiliated to have the privilege and honor” of opening on center court, but felt for Halep.
“It’s an opportunity that very few people get to experience,” she said.
“Of course I wish Sim (Halep) was there to experience it.
“She won the right to open the court, to open the center court on Tuesday as the reigning women’s champion.”
AFP 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]