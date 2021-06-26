Fashion is an art | Bakersfield life

As we start planning for the first annual Art at the Outlets at Tejon event, the question is how do we mix fashion and art? has been requested.
The consensus: fashion IS art.
The clothes we wear are creative representations made by thousands of designers and placed on millions of canvases.
Fashion works art and communication.
It communicates who we are, our feelings and aspirations, the places we are going and the places we have been before.
That was the tone for the event, which was a new concept for Kern County.
Around the mall were 10 self-contained, beautifully decorated interactive art walls for use by visitors to Instagram.
Each wall was created by local muralist Jen Cordova, artist Cassandra Gear and event specialist Shannon Hough.
The idea was born as a celebration to welcome the new tenant Bird Dog Arts, whose mission is to bring fine art to the masses by making art accessible through different awards.
Families came casually dressed in various shades of blue and white, imparting comfort and stability as their children ran from location to location. Others walked around early in their best Sunday clothes filled with the vibrant colors of the rainbow.
These works of art told the story of excitement, of adventure. Fashion has flooded the gallery left and right. As people posed next to every wall, whether they were dressed up or in the middle of a sport, they looked perfect. Living art stood in front of the art walls, each time creating a new creation.
So remember, every time you wake up and decide what to wear, keep in mind that with every piece of clothing you put on, you become a living, breathable work of art. Fashion gives you the opportunity to create, transform and communicate to the world who you are.
Becca Bland is the Director of Point of Sale Marketing for Tejon. She received her Bachelor of Science in Commerce from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and has varied experience in the world of fashion, including Elle PR and designer brands, such as Citizens of Humanity and Ted Baker.
