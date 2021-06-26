Swap the ranch dressing for something lighter on a fresh garden salad





Fresh garden lettuce needs to be dressed with something to complement it and not completely overshadow it. Standard ranch dressing is a Midwestern staple, as we all know, but it just doesn’t do the job. I like to have a lighter dressing with a little spice for the summer. This bandage is a family secret that my kids love. My mother-in-law Sandi and my sister-in-law Kendra make it all the time, and their salads are always delicious! They shared the recipe with me to pass it on! It’s a very simple dressing to make, and if you’re making it for guests or your family for dinner, you might never buy salad dressing again. Take a mason jar, throw it all in and shake! The secret ingredient in the recipe is Dijon mustard, which keeps the dressing in suspension and emulsifies it. This means that the oil and vinegar will not separate. This allows you not to have to shake the container too much each time you want to dress a salad. The thickness of the dressing is also amplified, and the garlic is evenly distributed throughout the container! Try adding fresh herbs to your garden salad. Fresh herbs like basil, dill, parsley and chives can add interesting flavors to your salads and dressings. Spice up store-bought ranch dressing with an addition of freshly chopped dill and chives for a bolder flavor! Make sure to regularly harvest fresh herbs to keep the plants strong. When harvesting herbs, consider fertilizing regularly to keep the plant producing. When they start to bloom, the plant will focus on supporting the flowers and seeds, not the herbs themselves. To make this dressing sugar free, I managed to use Swerve granulated sweetener. It works great! Cristen Clark’s Garlic Dressing for Garden Greens doesn’t outshine the goodness of fresh garden lettuce like other popular dressings do. (Cristen Clark, special for Agweek) Servings: 1 cups Ingredients 2 large garlic cloves, finely minced or 4 small cloves 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 1/2 tablespoons of sugar 6 tablespoons of red wine vinegar 2 teaspoons of Dijon mustard 1 cup extra virgin olive oil Instructions Combine all the ingredients in a mason jar and shake excessively until combined. It takes about 30 seconds. Refrigerate. * If you refrigerate, be sure to take out about 20 minutes or more before serving so the olive oil can heat up. If the olive gets too cold, it can solidify a bit, leaving you with droplets of frozen oil. * Mustard acts as an emulsifier, preventing vinegar and oil from separating. Mustard is an essential part of this recipe and Dijon mustard is the best. * Fresh herbs to add: chopped parsley, chopped dill, chopped basil, chopped chives or a small amount of chopped oregano. Cristen Clark lives on a farm in Iowa where his family raises corn, soybeans, pigs and cattle. She loves to cook, write and share contest winning recipes with people she knows. She can be reached at [email protected] or at foodandswine.com.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos