Mansplaining in Medicine | MedPage today





My friend (I’ll call him Dr Mensch) contacted me because he was concerned that a gender war was going on in his division. He fears that current cultural concerns about gender equality are degrading the previously harmonious relationships between the male and female professionals on his team and that the growing tension could negatively impact patient care. Mensch told me that several female physicians, including residents and fellows, use the term “mansplaining” in a way he described as “imprecise, cavalier, even reckless.” He put it this way: “It’s like ‘mansplain’ has become the preferred verb when some women in the division describe the verbal style of their male colleagues. He said he wasn’t the only male member of his task force who felt painted by the broad brush of alleged linguistic sexism – most of them do. The Urban Dictionary describes mansplaining as “When a man explains something to a woman in a condescending tone, as if the woman is too emotional and illogical to understand”. When it comes to a male speaker’s words and tone, is there an objective way to determine the man’s attitudes and if what he said was really condescending? I spoke with an Oxford-trained linguistics professor who assured me that “we can draw solid conclusions about attitude from the way people behave and speak”. However, in the Mensch Division, different team members do not hear the same thing. There is a growing division in this working group which previously enjoyed a strong esprit de corps. The team has become fractional – those who make liberal use of the word mansplaining; those who feel denigrated by hearing it; and those who try to avoid the fray. Although Mensch has provided advice to male doctors who need to work on their tone, especially when speaking to women, he is convinced that the tension around gender is getting out of hand. What can be done to restore an atmosphere of collegiality and mutual respect in the Mensch division? In a 2018 article in the New England Journal of Medicine entitled “Men’s fear of mentorship in the #MeToo era – What are the stakes for academic medicine?Sophie Soklaridis, PhD, and her co-authors postulate that in an era of “increased focus on gender equality and diversity in medicine”, male physicians are becoming fearful and anxious in ways that “can turning every experience men have with women into a danger that must be managed. Each gender equity situation has its own unique qualities. It is up to thoughtful frontline leaders to work things out with poise, curiosity, patience and respect in collaboration with their teams. Ideally, they will talk to each other and listen intently. Respectful dialogue can propel them beyond the current impasse. The authors of the NEJM The article suggests to “create a ‘safe space’ where men and women can speak directly about their concerns.” Reflective and empathetic listening ultimately works much better than any amount of “complaint” or expression to aggrieved parties. Steve Adelman, MD, is a psychiatrist and can be contacted on his eponymous site, AdelMED. This message appeared on Kevin®. Last updated on June 25, 2021

