Loewe Men’s Spring 2022





Growing up in Northern Ireland, Jonathan Anderson remembers going to clubs on Friday nights, which involved a lot of aftershave and experimenting with different types of fashion. He channeled that hedonistic spirit at all costs into his spring men's collection for Loewe, which ranges from beautiful bespoke coats in the Anagram logo of the Spanish houses or shiny cactus leather to what he described as a full disco ball. . More from WWD Follow the video from the show, which shows a young man in a fringed tank top and shorts dancing with abandon at a nightclub in Marseille, laser beams slicing through the air. Other revelers showed up in sequined zebra print shorts and tops, or neon knits layered like glow bracelets. It's about dressing outside of your comfort zone, or dressing for imaginary or real events, Anderson explained in a Zoom call. It's about getting lost in a crowd. In addition to the video, with voiceovers by Anderson, Loewe has published two lavish hardcover books: one featuring the thug paintings and grimy, violent photos of German artist Florian Krewer; David Sims' other photos of street characters hanging out around a basketball court or playing with pink bubble wrap in a studio. Art posters, luminescent stars on the bedroom ceiling and a snap bracelet were also included in the designers' latest collection in a box. Despite this avalanche of content, some of which is disturbing, and Anderson's deep reflections on our near-post-COVID-19 world, what came out of the collection was spontaneity and the rush for fashion experimentation. Like a teenage Anderson getting ready for a big night out, one can imagine a daring client from Loewe tickled to try on a leather parka with knee-level portholes; a tiered top in tied and draped satin, or a ribbed cotton tank top and matching shorts in a beach print. The story continues One of the most striking and craziest pieces of clothing in the collection is a skinny Crombie coat with a convex hammered metal shield sewn into the back. Anderson likes it to distort the figure while also reminding her of the funhouse mirrors at a local carnival. Boys, they also want to have fun. Launch gallery: Loewe Men's Spring 2022

