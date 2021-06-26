“Like a grease stain on a white dress, some bad friends can be hard to change” – Melanie Blake

Have you decided who you want to spend your time with now that summer is here and we’re finally allowed to mingle? The past year has made me take a long, hard look at my friendships. Did that prompt you to do the same?

If so, here are my top tips for figuring out who you might want to remove from your friends list in real life, not just on your social media. Welcome to my laundry of life.

Bad friends can be a bit like stains on clothes but, unlike this household spray scream (other brands are available), I found that after the pandemic you don’t have to collapse to get rid of someone in your life who isn’t bringing more positivity to your table. In fact, we can just tell them.

Yes, you’ve read that good ghosting isn’t cool (well go for it in my next column) and with Covid effectively giving us a restart button, you might find that some of the people who were once around you are actually quite ready to go, while others, like the proverbial grease mark on a white dress, will prove to be a bit more difficult to move.

If you’re ready for a friendship change, here are some examples of how to identify friends you could easily live without, and some examples of how to deal with the breakup.







(Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto)



1. The friend who never asks you how you are doing but constantly calls you to tell you about their life or their latest dilemmas.



I call this type of person the time thief and you have known them for years. New friends wouldn’t dream of enjoying it like this because they are new to your life and genuinely interested in the way things are going with you. The Time Thief, however, will often ring the bell after using up part of your precious day without even checking once to see how things are going with you.

How do you treat them? With absolute honesty. I am using a 10 stroke rule here. Get a journal, write down every hour of the call (up to 10 times), and note whether or not they asked you about you (they won’t). At the 11th time, take the journal, read the dates back to them, and tell them that you have no more room in your life to be a sounding board for someone who clearly isn’t interested in everything. you might want to talk.

Several of my friends have used it on some people they’ve known for decades and, rather than trying to change, they accepted it and went to call someone who wouldn’t criticize their selfish ways. The results prove that you made the right decision.







(Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto)



2. The jealous friend.



Do you suspect you might have an enemy but you are not sure? Then try this test: Before a night out, invite said friend over to your house and walk down the stairs in an unflattering outfit that you know isn’t pretty, then ask them if that’s right for you.

The jealous friend will think that all of his Christmases have come at once, and hoping to get all the attention if you don’t look out on your best foot, he will say how fabulous you are.

Change up, go out and dance the night away as they longingly watch, then be busy forever when they call again.







(Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto)



3. The old friend.



Sometimes, just like weddings, friends break up.

Divorces between friends are less common than conventional separation, but are often just as necessary. You will recognize these types because you are only really in contact yet because of an old habit.

They no longer bring joy into your life and are in fact the people you are most likely to argue with now. This kind of irritation is a sure sign that it’s time to wield the ax.

And here ends my guide to brightening up your social life. Whichever way you choose to dispose of deadwood, trust me, you’ll be glad you did. A few years ago I gave up on three old buddies that I had been friends with for over 20 years and you know what I’ve never missed them at all.

So try my laundry of life. Like all cleaning habits, this will be a bit of a pain to do, but you’ll be happy when it’s over. Tell me how you are doing!

Follow Melanie online @MelanieBlakeUK on Twitter and @melanieblakeuk on Instagram.

Let us know if you agree – did you reassess any friendships during the pandemic? Send an email to [email protected]