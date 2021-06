GmbH Men Spring 2022

Diversity has always been at the origin of the GmbH label, with founders Benjamin Huseby and Serhat Isik drawing their multicultural origins with strongly autobiographical collections. This season, the duo turned the tide with programming inspired by bourgeois tropes and WASP culture. We wanted to move the conversation. Instead of always focusing on our own blackness or brown-ness being each other, we wanted to talk about whiteness, Huseby explained. We really wanted to create a conversation that might make some people uncomfortable. More from WWD The collection, titled White Noise, is a tongue-in-cheek commentary on the ruling class, looking at yuppie basics like jodhpurs, polo shirts and riding boots through an eerie lens. College vests were gathered to expose the belly, while Western shirts were tied at the waist to show silver belly chains. A striped dress shirt, meanwhile, was encrusted with corset lacing panels. Designers have taken over the shawl constructions they introduced last season, but have given them a lighter touch in fabrics like denim or baby pink and blue faux fur paired with ragged jeans. They were inspired by scenes from the documentary Paris Is Burning showing black and Latino dancers competing in candle Town and Country outfits, as well as how music stars in the ’90s appropriated and subverted white culture. Fashion is kind of flirtatious, so no matter what you wear, you dress for a role, even if you’re oblivious to it, Huseby said. Contrary to the reluctance of most brands to comment on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, GmbH collaborated with Palestinian fashion label Trashy Clothing on a halter top that reads: Free Palestine. Profits will be donated to charities, including Al Qaws, the oldest official Palestinian LGBTQ organization. The story continues Despite the risk of backlash, Isik, a German of Turkish descent, believes fashion should address political issues. Ten years ago, pre-identity age, my collection of graduates focused on Islamophobia. The collection was called I Dont Have Any Weapons, and I barely had the right to defend my thesis at university. And now we were here, and we are in the positions that we are, he said. We need to keep being brave and talking about these things. Huseby and Isik were recently appointed Creative Directors of the Italian brand Trussardi, which touted their socially engaged point of view. This collection has proven that they will not tone it down for general public acceptance. Launch gallery: GmbH Men Spring 2022 Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

