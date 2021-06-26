Fashion
Glassware, CBD, fashion and more. The Atlantic City Hotel is hosting a Cannabis Celebration.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Cannabis insider in NJ is hosting an in-person business networking event on July 29 in Asbury Park, showcasing some of the key players in state power. Tickets are limited.
People rolled in the Sample hotel in Atlantic City on Friday for a lifestyle event that billed itself as the first of its kind in New Jersey: A Celebration of Cannabis.
Budz walk, a three-day event that runs through Sunday, features a mix of comedy, music, pro wrestling, a food truck festival, and the promotion of businesses and products related to the cannabis lifestyle. (You still can’t buy recreational marijuana in New Jersey. Although the law allowing it was passed in February, the bureaucratic work to set the rules remains underway.)
Around the time the governor started talking about legalizing marijuana, the wheels started to turn, said event organizer Chad Minnes, who said he got the idea to see it. other states hold similar events.
Minnes, who is from Pleasantville, said he was not a weed smoker but loved Atlantic City and believed an event like this would be something people would enjoy.
Over 100 vendors were spread across the hotel’s first floor, selling cannabis glassware, CBD products, t-shirts and other lifestyle items.
Ed DeLemarre, a partner of Best Damn Buds, of Scranton, Pa., Stood at his table encouraging people to spin a wheel for a free high five or doobie. He said he was there to promote his business, sell T-shirts and donate small amounts of weed (possession of up to six ounces of marijuana has been decriminalized).
Upstate New York’s Mark DeRosia took the wheel, happily settling for a DeLemarre top five. It was DeRosias’ first trip to Atlantic City. He traveled from Rochester just to attend the event.
A few tables away from Best Damn Buds, Robbie Long of Philadelphia was busy rolling cigars in his hand. Long, who is with Cannaifestival.USA, said the first night of the event was a success for him and that people are here for one reason only: for the sake of the plant.
Denzel Ellison, a resident of Washington Township, struggled to decide which bong to buy, so I can do what I can do, as his eyes scanned a table full of cannabis glassware from The Poughkeepsie Gypsy.
After making his purchase, he said there should be more events like this as it shows that marijuana can bring people together unlike alcohol where things can get unruly at times.
We don’t get high to fight.
Fighting was a way of life for former Canadian professional wrestler Val Venis, who discovered the benefits of cannabis in the latter part of his 24 years of wrestling.
Venis was there to tell fans about his time in wrestling and his love of weed. He is now bud-tender at a dispensary in Arizona called Health for Life.
He said he had seen pharmaceuticals used and abused throughout professional wrestling and the tragic results that sometimes followed.
I saw the guys who relied on cannabis who were consistently performing at the highest level. They had never become addicted, there had never been a problem that they would not wake up one morning.
He realized the medicinal benefits of cannabis after an injury that required six screws to be placed in his shoulder in 2008, he said. He was given opiates, but after three months he switched to cannabis and has never looked back.
I am in favor of the government having no controls, rules or regulations regarding cannabis. I think people should be allowed to grow right next to their lettuce and carrots.
CBD, or cannabidiol, which comes from marijuana and hemp, was a popular item for many sellers. Jeff Felber, founder of The CBD department, said the chemical compound is good for pain, anxiety, and has many other benefits.
Felber, from Sussex County, said his mind was blown away by the people who came to receive free samples and purchase their products, including roll-ons, skin care and CBD for pets.
Minnes said he expected around 3,500 people during the three-day event and was happy with the attendance on Friday.
We call it Boardwalk Budz. We were all friends, and we all love to share with each other and were all family, ”Minnes said.
Tickets are still available at the door for Saturday and Sunday starting at $ 20 per day. VIP tickets, which include all events, cost $ 175.
Tim Hawk can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Tim on Instagram @photog_hawk.
