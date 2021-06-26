Free clothing and accessories distributed before the pride ball

Dresses, shoes, accessories, and clutch bags spilled out of the Pride Community Center in North Central Florida from Friday through Sunday, and everyone who walked into the pop-up prom shop walked away with something new.

In preparation for the Pride ball for all this saturday the Community Pride Center and TranQuility Alachua co-hosted a pop-up store at 3131 NW 13th St. to offer free clothing and accessories. Each person could choose a dress, a pair of shoes and three pieces of jewelry.

The ball will take place on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Bo Diddley Plaza and is free to all, of all ages. It will feature music for families, live entertainment, food vendors and tables.

The idea for the pop-up store came when Shelia Bannister, 65, pastor of Antioch United Holiness Church in Gainesville, donated a dozen dresses and several pairs of shoes to the center after seeing a post. Facebook on the next ball. .

I have a food and clothing ministry in my church, and I happened to have dresses, formal wear, which had been donated last year, she said. But due to the pandemic, no one had a prom, so I didn’t have a chance to donate the dresses.

Pride Community Center president Tamra Perry-Lunardo, 41, called herself a point connector for the pop-up store. She coordinated the collection of free items and publicity for the event.

As soon as news of the pop-up store started to circulate, the Buy Nothing group that Perry-Lunardo was a part of began to show their support. She said these groups provide an opportunity for people to donate goods they don’t need to someone who does.

This little community that I’m a part of found out that we were doing this pop-up shop and so people in that group started donating dresses, shoes, makeup, all that stuff, she said. Pastor Shelia has just brought a blessing from generous people.

Coach Jordan, president of Alachua TranQuility and office manager of the Pride Community Center, worked alongside Perry-Lunardo to create the store. He said a lot of people who came to pick up clothes were shy at first.

They would come in and didn’t know what to expect, then they would come in and try on dresses and things, then they would come out with a big smile, he said.

Jordan said his goal is to make people feel comfortable at prom by giving them the chance to wear an outfit that expresses how they feel.

Even more than the dress being a dress, just that expression and that feeling of confidence and just knowing that you feel and are beautiful, I think it makes a difference, he said.

Perry-Lunardo described the prom dress code as anything that makes attendees look fabulous.

Not everyone has something that makes them feel fabulous, she said. I hope this will provide this opportunity to all who need it.

The pop-up store initially only offered traditional clothing for women, but traditional clothing for men will be available at the ball.

Jordan said the pop-up store will reopen at prom with these additional sartorial options. He said there will be a dressing room and a photographer alongside the formal wear line.

There might be people who don’t have a dress, he says. They have nothing to wear.

People can bring additional donations to the ball for distribution. If they can’t come on Saturday but have items to donate, Perry-Lunardo recommends bringing them to the free store in the Civic Media Center.

Cai Husband, a sophomore graphic arts and design student in Santa Fe, volunteered at the pop-up store and helped come up with the idea of ​​setting up a clothing station at the prom.

Dresses are expensive, and if people came in and found their size and a dress they really liked, I feel like it could really impact them, they said. I felt it was gratifying to be there and to have helped.

