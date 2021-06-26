Fashion
Free clothing and accessories distributed before the pride ball
Dresses, shoes, accessories, and clutch bags spilled out of the Pride Community Center in North Central Florida from Friday through Sunday, and everyone who walked into the pop-up prom shop walked away with something new.
In preparation for the Pride ball for all this saturday the Community Pride Center and TranQuility Alachua co-hosted a pop-up store at 3131 NW 13th St. to offer free clothing and accessories. Each person could choose a dress, a pair of shoes and three pieces of jewelry.
The ball will take place on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Bo Diddley Plaza and is free to all, of all ages. It will feature music for families, live entertainment, food vendors and tables.
The idea for the pop-up store came when Shelia Bannister, 65, pastor of Antioch United Holiness Church in Gainesville, donated a dozen dresses and several pairs of shoes to the center after seeing a post. Facebook on the next ball. .
I have a food and clothing ministry in my church, and I happened to have dresses, formal wear, which had been donated last year, she said. But due to the pandemic, no one had a prom, so I didn’t have a chance to donate the dresses.
Pride Community Center president Tamra Perry-Lunardo, 41, called herself a point connector for the pop-up store. She coordinated the collection of free items and publicity for the event.
As soon as news of the pop-up store started to circulate, the Buy Nothing group that Perry-Lunardo was a part of began to show their support. She said these groups provide an opportunity for people to donate goods they don’t need to someone who does.
This little community that I’m a part of found out that we were doing this pop-up shop and so people in that group started donating dresses, shoes, makeup, all that stuff, she said. Pastor Shelia has just brought a blessing from generous people.
Coach Jordan, president of Alachua TranQuility and office manager of the Pride Community Center, worked alongside Perry-Lunardo to create the store. He said a lot of people who came to pick up clothes were shy at first.
They would come in and didn’t know what to expect, then they would come in and try on dresses and things, then they would come out with a big smile, he said.
Jordan said his goal is to make people feel comfortable at prom by giving them the chance to wear an outfit that expresses how they feel.
Even more than the dress being a dress, just that expression and that feeling of confidence and just knowing that you feel and are beautiful, I think it makes a difference, he said.
Enjoy what you read? Get The Alligator content delivered to your inbox
Perry-Lunardo described the prom dress code as anything that makes attendees look fabulous.
Not everyone has something that makes them feel fabulous, she said. I hope this will provide this opportunity to all who need it.
The pop-up store initially only offered traditional clothing for women, but traditional clothing for men will be available at the ball.
Jordan said the pop-up store will reopen at prom with these additional sartorial options. He said there will be a dressing room and a photographer alongside the formal wear line.
There might be people who don’t have a dress, he says. They have nothing to wear.
People can bring additional donations to the ball for distribution. If they can’t come on Saturday but have items to donate, Perry-Lunardo recommends bringing them to the free store in the Civic Media Center.
Cai Husband, a sophomore graphic arts and design student in Santa Fe, volunteered at the pop-up store and helped come up with the idea of setting up a clothing station at the prom.
Dresses are expensive, and if people came in and found their size and a dress they really liked, I feel like it could really impact them, they said. I felt it was gratifying to be there and to have helped.
Contact Joelle Wittig at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @JoelleWittig.
The Independent Florida Alligator has been independent from the university since 1971, your donation today could help #SaveStudentNewsrooms. Please consider donating today.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]