Abhishek Verma wins gold in compound men’s individual





Experienced compound archer Abhishek Verma surprised American star Kris Schaff in a play-off to win a gold medal in Stage 3 of the Archery World Cup in Paris on Saturday. In a final neck-and-neck clash, the duo lost just two points each to be blocked 148-all after the end of the five regulations. Verma started the final sensational, scoring 10s in his first 11 shots. But two 9s in his last five shots resulted in a tie after 15 attempts. World number five Schaff started the play-off with a nine and Verma, showing a nerve of steel, won the competition in style with a perfect 10 to open Indias’ count at the tournament in Paris. #Archery World Cup Gold Medal Moment! Abhishek Verma keeps his cool in the final of the compound men’s event to clinch a gold medal in Paris. A superb performance from the experienced Indian archer. Congratulations! World Archerypic.twitter.com/xDdaYbVkh3 – The field (@thefield_in) June 26, 2021 It was Vermas’ second individual World Cup gold medal. The 32-year-old Indian last won a individual gold medal in 2015 at stage 3 of the World Cup in Wroclaw. That’s the name of archery: sometimes you miss, and sometimes you hit, Verma said. During this time, I was coping, controlling my increasing heart rate and so much in my head. I told myself to calm down and focus on my shot, and I did, Verma said after the intense ending, adding that it had been a long wait for him to return to action after a few seasons. . Compound archers from India have missed out on the first two World Cups of the season. I think this pressure affected me in a positive way. I think it was good for me, he added. The gold medal also secures a place for Verma in the World Cup final later this year. He was the only Indian compound archer to participate in the medal rounds of the third stage of the World Cup in Paris. A chance to qualify for the World Cup final wins. Abhishek Verma

Kris schaff

Mike Schloesser#Archery World Cup pic.twitter.com/KQwi6odVd4 – World archery (@worldarchery) June 26, 2021 Previously, Verma, ranked 22nd in the world, had beaten Russian Anton Bulaev 146-138 to play his first World Cup final since Salt Lake City 2018, where he finished with a silver medal. Verma was the Indian seed in Paris after qualifying for the round of 16 in 11th place. Schaff qualified in 5th position. Starting with 29, the Indian was led by one point with Bulaev shooting three perfect 10s. But Verma rebounded strongly with another 29 in the third, before stepping up in the penultimate end with three perfect 10s. Before the last end with a three-point lead, Verma finished in style with three 10s including one closest to the center (X). India is aiming for three more medals in the recurve team, individual and mixed doubles event scheduled for Sunday with world number three Deepika Kumari in contention for a potential treble in gold. #Archery World Cup Deepika Kumari is in contention for a treble of gold medals this weekend in Paris. Classic ladies (semi-final)

Classic mixed team (final)

Recurve women by team (final) World Archeryhttps://t.co/WwO2naSkB3 pic.twitter.com/H3YC1eyLpY – The field (@thefield_in) June 26, 2021 With PTI inputs







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos