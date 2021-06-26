“Bullying incident” by supervisors against a student in formal attire referred to prosecution





Habiba Zahran wearing the dress in question – Facebook page Habiba Zahrans

CAIRO – June 26, 2021: The president of Tanta University referred an incident of bullying against a student to the prosecution after the issue went viral since Tuesday. Mahmoud Zaky of Tanta University made the decision on Saturday, outside of an internal investigation into supervisors who verbally harassed the student for wearing a dress. University spokesman Walid al-Ashry said on Saturday that the investigation would ultimately punish any supervisor who commented on the student’s outfit. Student Habiba Zahran wrote on Facbeook on Tuesday that people commented on her appearance from the moment she stepped foot inside the faculty. After the exam, a supervisor arrested her, telling another woman to “come and watch”. In the middle of the hallway, where the exams were still taking place in three rooms, the supervisor said “Did you forget to wear pants? Adding that they checked his ID card when they weren’t the proctor for his own exam, one of them said “you used to wear the hijab and were respectful but now decided to become shameless? “You’ve become shameless, it’s okay honey, it’s only a phase and it’s going to pass,” she continued. After that, the supervisors and employees called to come and watch me, and even the women called the men to come. Previously, a supervisor had asked her if she was a Muslim or a Christian. The two wardens laughed at the fact that Zahran is from Alexandria and warned her that the wind would blow her dress up. Zahran described them as one wearing a face veil and the other a khimar, a head veil that extends to cover the entire torso. Ashry said Zahran should have filed a complaint with the dean’s office immediately to preserve his rights by law, and that she will do so on Sunday, as the dean spoke to him on the phone after seeing his message. He stressed that there was no discrimination between Muslims and Christians at the university.

