Acne Studios hosts cocktail party to celebrate Acne Paper relaunch – WWD





TAKE TWO: Acne Studios celebrated the relaunch of its Acne Paper magazine with a cocktail party and exhibition in Paris featuring the release of a tabletop book bringing together the best of its previous issues. The creative director of the Swedish label Jonny Johansson and Thomas Persson, editor-in-chief of Acne Paper, welcomed guests to the brand’s future boutique on rue Saint-Honoré during Paris Fashion Week for men. Downstairs was an exhibition by South African photographer Christopher Smith, who recreated old covers as self-portraits. Upstairs, archival issues of the biannual publication, originally published from 2005 to 2014, were displayed in display cases, alongside copies of the paper book Acne for navigation. The 568-page tome features images from David Bailey, Saul Leiter, Sarah Moon, Jamie Hawkesworth and Viviane Sassen. The exhibition will remain open until July 10, when the store will close for renovation. Despite the dire state of the publishing industry, Johansson still believes in print. “There are some aspects of digital that I find incredible: the openness, the ease of people creating their own material. You can make your own magazine in your bedroom, ”he said, making a musical analogy. “But at the same time, the job, the songs we play – what’s wrong with Chet Baker, just because you have Drake?” “ Still, the magazine evolves over time, Persson said. “The world is changing every day. The old newspaper had no political point of view. It was just a celebration of art, beauty and life, ”he said. “So now it’s really important, I think, if you have a platform like ours, to try and send a good message in terms of injustices and the environment, and all these things that are very important. . So it’s stronger, it’s more political, but still, I think the spirit of the old Acne Paper is still there, ”he added. The theme of the first issue, which is about to go to print, is the Age of Aquarius. “We have looked at astrology through art, science, and we also chat with philosophers who have a lot of interesting theories about where we are heading in this new age,” said Persson. “Whether you believe in astrology or not, it is definitely the dawn of a new era.” Johansson said he hopes that in this new era people will be more open-minded, including in terms of design. “It was the end of the closure. Let’s try to open up more, in a creative way too, ”he said. “That people don’t have to stigmatize so strongly. Let the design express itself. He called on the Spanish company Arquitectura-G to design the new store, which is expected to open next fall. His memoir consisted of three words: under the bridge. “Because I spend a lot of time under a bridge, watching my kids skate all the time,” he explained. “I want something that has some kind of a bridge to something new.” See also: Acne Studios drops its collection of recycled fabrics for season 4 Acne Paper celebrates its new issue in Paris Acne Studios blurs lines with a playful collection for men







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos