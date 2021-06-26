Stamford-based corporate clothing company CariCapri puts sustainability at the forefront





With the lifting of travel restrictions in many parts of the world, people are booking summer vacations. A local business, Currycapri, has just released its collection of summer resort clothing that can go from the plane to the plaza or from the bistro to the promenade.

Founder Romona Norton launched her Stamford-based company in February with a sportswear line and plans to launch a new fashion collection each quarter. Born and raised in Guyana, Norton moved to the United States in 2001. While raising her family, she continued to have a lifelong interest in helping others and in the philanthropy that is at the heart of her life. business.

CariCapri owes its name to its two favorite places to travel: the Caribbean and the island of Capri. The new collection in particular, with linens, embraces the island aesthetic. “I just wanted to do something that meant a lot to me and when I think of Capri I think of easy, airy and colorful pieces, very fluid,” Norton said. The company focuses on good while creating beautiful, fashionable and comfortable clothes, shoes and accessories. She not only uses recycled materials to make eco-friendly and sustainable clothing, but donates part of her profits to various non-profit organizations. CariCapri also partners with small local businesses to organize broadcasts where it donates profits to charity. And in October, the company will launch a flagship collection of pink coins to support breast cancer awareness. From its first collection of sports and leisure wear, from leggings and capris to sports bras, bike shorts and sneakers, CariCapri has a passion for using recycled materials. Plastic debris in the ocean is a huge problem. Known as ghost nets, abandoned fishing nets are difficult to see at night and often trap marine life. These plastic nets and bottles are among the plastics that are recycled and turned into fabric for CariCapri. The sneakers are made from recycled wine corks, coffee grounds and rubber. Shipping and packaging materials are also chosen to be environmentally friendly. Besides recycled materials, the company also likes to use natural materials for its clothes. The new resort collection highlights European summer linens including dresses, tops, skirts and shorts in a variety of sizes and colors and a summery floral print. With a sophisticated touch, these pieces are designed to be both simple and luxurious. Each has deep lined pockets and the material is breathable and lightweight. “I wanted to work with natural fibers and that’s why I chose linen as my first resort collection. It is made from the flax plant and does not require water or pesticides, ”she said. “I am now switching to the use of organic cotton and various all-natural fabrics as an extension of the use of recycled materials. “ This collection is made in the USA, as is the upcoming line from CariCapri, a loungewear collection to be released later this year. The current sportswear line is sustainably made in Indonesia and the shoes are made in Portugal. From his youth in Guyana, Norton was actively volunteering, working with his parents to support local orphanages. After moving to the United States, she continued to support Guyanese children, but expanded her efforts to include orphanages in Central and South America, Europe and Africa. She is also leading a new non-profit organization that works globally to improve the lives of children. CariCapri was born naturally from its lifelong commitment to helping the planet by transforming resources to create new objects. Norton describes the future of fashion as circular instead of linear. Forward-thinking brands like hers will take products that already exist but are not being used and make something new with them. For more information on CariCapri, visit caricapri.com. Andrea Valluzzo is a freelance writer.

