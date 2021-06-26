Kourtney Kardashian stuns and almost slips out of her little black dress as her boyfriend Travis Barker calls the star “my vampire”





KOURTNEY Kardashian looked unrecognizable in a little black dress as her boyfriend Travis Barker pounced on her. The 42-year-old tookInstagramposing in the dress barely there as she asked “who is she?”. 11 42-year-old Kourtney Kardashian looked stunning in a black cutout mini dress Credit: Instagram @kourtneykardashian Kourtney pulled off a number of poses during the home photoshoot, ranging from sultry to a playful laugh. The mum-of-three stuck her tongue out, leaned against a wall, and leaned seductively forward in the chic dress. The black mini dress featured a cutout just above her belly and a thigh slit on one side. While her sister Khloe called her the “hottest,” others flocked to highlight the goth-inspired look, including her Blink-182 drummer boyfriend, Travis Barker. 11 The mom-of-three posed in the sexy dress during a home photoshoot Credit: Instagram @kourtneykardashian 11 Some fans thought she looked like her sister Kim in some of the photos Credit: Instagram @kourtneykardashian 11 Kourtney was fully dressed for a night out with boyfriend Travis Barker Credit: Instagram @kourtneykardashian 11 He called her “my vampire” as she posed in the little dress Credit: Instagram @kourtneykardashian “My vampire,” he commented in his Instagram comments alongside a vampire emoji. Kourtney then posed again in the sexy outfit and diamond encrusted teeth as she sat in Travis’ lap. The couple had dined at Craig’s in West Hollywood and left the restaurant hand in hand. Her sexy post comes just a day after Kourtney posed with diamond encrusted grids on the teeth of her eyes. 11 As Kourtney captioned her Instagram post “Who is she?” Credit: Instagram @kourtneykardashian 11 While Kourtney’s sister called her the “hottest” Credit: Instagram @kourtneykardashian She captioned this sexy photo series in which she wore a green and black lace bra with a vampire emoji. In one photo, Kourtney holds Travis’ hand in her lap protectively. The reality TV star appears to be getting creative with her appearance, as she recently tested a filter that gave her face tattoos and mimicked Travis’ heavily tattooed body. Earlier this month, Kourtney took to her Instagram Story to share the photo that let her know what she would look like with tattoos on her face and on her arm. 11 Kourtney and Travis went to Craig’s house in West Hollywood for dinner Credit: La Méga Agence The tattoos included a scorpion, a bird with an arrow in its chest, and a snake split in half. Fans have noticed that Kourney is apparently adjusting to Travis’ rock lifestyle, as she has recently preferred to wear oversized t-shirts, leather pants and chunky boots in solid black. Last month, the TV star pretended to be a tattoo artist by tattooing her boyfriend’s arm. Blink-182’s drummer, who has been tattooed from head to toe, allowed his girlfriend to write him something. 11 Keeping up with the Kardashians star has changed her style since dating Travis Credit: La Méga Agence Kourtney laughed and smiled as she wrote “I love you” on the musician’s arm. The cute moment has been documented, as Kourtney has shared manyphotos and videosof her testing her skills as a tattoo artist. Kourtney went official Instagram with Travisin in February after months of rumors they were dating. They've shared numerous PDA posts since going public with their romance, with Kourtneysucking Travis' thumb and rocker grabbing his butt. Prior to her relationship with Travis, Kourtney dated Scott Disick, 38, from 2006 to 2015. The exes share three children: sons Mason, 11, and Reign, six, and daughter Penelope, eight. At the KUWTK meeting,Scott admitted that he felt miserable every time Kourtney dated someone new. When host Andy Cohenas asked Scott if he was "pissed off" when Kourtney was linked to other men, he joked, "Me? No. I just want to kill them. But mostly the last guy." The whole family agreed that no one liked the last guy she was linked with, although it's unclear who it might be, as Kourtney has kept most of her relationships out of the public eye – to except for his relationship with Travis. Andy asked a fan a question, who wondered if the two would be together if Scott could maintain his sobriety – Kourtney has repeatedly admitted that her drug and alcohol abuse scared her.







