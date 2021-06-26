Indonesia’s fast fashion pollution problems fueled by consumer demand

A protester in West Java holds a sign saying “Textile waste is killing rivers” ./ Fully Handoko / Ecoton A protester in West Java holds a sign saying “Textile waste is killing rivers” ./ Fully Handoko / Ecoton

Globally, around 92 million tonnes of textile waste is created each year by the fashion industry to put this into perspective, which means the equivalent of a truckload of clothes thrown in a landfill or burnt every second. If the current trend continues by 2030, we would have to throw away 134 million tonnes of textiles per year. Alan Wheeler is the Director of the UK Textile Recycling Association, a trade body representing business companies and charities working in the sector. He says the fashion industry is the second biggest polluter in the world producing 1.2 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases.

A quote from Alan Wheeler that urges consumers to think about their spending habits./CGTN A quote from Alan Wheeler that urges consumers to think about their spending habits./CGTN

Wheeler is concerned about the role of fashion in climate change. He told CGTN: “Some estimates blame the fashion industry for 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions. That’s more than aviation and shipping combined. And you hear a lot of people say that we shouldn’t be flying so much. People don’t say you shouldn’t buy so many clothes. And yet it has more of an impact on climate change issues than the airplane. So that’s obviously a concern. very serious. “ This is not the only pollution problem the fashion industry faces – there is also the problem of pollution from microplastics. Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic that are not biodegradable and are found in man-made fibers like polyester, nylon, and acrylic. It is estimated that 35% of all microplastics in the ocean come from washing synthetic fabrics and are ingested by a variety of marine animals. Believe it or not, washing clothes releases 500,000 tonnes of microfibers into the ocean each year, the equivalent of 50 billion plastic bottles. Last year, scientists at the University of Manchester discovered the highest levels of microplastic ever recorded on the seabed at the bottom of the Mediterranean, near Italy. They found up to 1.9 million pieces of plastic per square meter.

A cleanup effort on the Brantas River. / Fully Handoko / Ecoton A cleanup effort on the Brantas River. / Fully Handoko / Ecoton

Toxic manufacturing processes Another big problem with the garment industry is the chemical waste released during manufacturing. This is most prevalent in Indonesia, which produces 2.4 percent of the world’s textiles and is one of the country’s largest export industries. On the banks of the Citarum River there are over 1,000 factories and they release toxic chemicals, such as mercury, cadmium and arsenic, in the same water that locals use to bathe and wash their clothes. clothing. Yuyun Ismawati is from the Nexus3Foundation, an environmental health NGO in West Java and she is very concerned about what is happening in her country. She told CGTN: “Here in Indonesia, the garment industry is causing a lot of environmental damage and health problems.”

Factories dump tons of toxic waste into the Citarum, making it one of the most polluted rivers in the world. Locals say textile dyes even change the color of the river every day – Yuyun Ismawati, the Nexus3 Foundation

Many communities live and work on the Citarum River. / Fully Handoko / Ecoton Many communities live and work on the Citarum River. / Fully Handoko / Ecoton

How did it all get so bad? As part of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, many countries have made commitments to “ensure sustainable consumption and production”. In the UK, for example, people are buying more clothes than ever before, the average consumer is buying 60% more clothes than 15 years ago. Do you remember the days when there were fashion seasons? Now, many large retailers are offering something different every week through their social media and advertising, which is fueling addiction to fashion. Some big fashion companies are doing their best to solve the garment waste problem by introducing recycling programs where customers are offered a voucher or discount in exchange for handing over unwanted clothes. But is it enough? Shouldn’t all consumers end up buying less and making clothes last longer? Some fashion industry experts say education is key.

It’s up to NGOs to clean textile waste / Fully Handoko / Ecoton It’s up to NGOs to clean textile waste / Fully Handoko / Ecoton

Fashion Revolution is now the world’s largest fashion movement working for a fair, clean, safe and more transparent industry. Carry Somers, founder of the group and director of global operations oversaw the launch of a online courses to educate consumers on sustainable fashion. “We have to empower people,” Somers told CGTN. “We have to make them understand that they have the power and the capacity to create change and have a fashion revolution. “Be curious, find out and do something about it. For example, we have a really fantastic course called The Future of Fashion and the Sustainable Development Goals. It now has over 30,000 learners. And that’s it. that we want people to say. “We want to engage and learn. “