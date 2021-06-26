Paul Smith has Tuscany in mind

Paul Smith is heading to his Italian villa next week and already has all the clothes he could want to wear in Tuscany. This is a perfect spring-summer collection for the ultimate escape from a pandemic.

Digitally unveiled on Friday afternoon as part of Paris Fashion Week for Men, this lightweight cotton-twill jacket has no construction or shoulder pads. Everything has been done for the Spring / Summer 2022 collection, which is very easy to wear.

Designers dream of going back outside and home near Lucca, using a color scheme from dawn to dusk.

“Morning sunlight. Light citrus, beige and terracotta like local buildings, ”he mused.

The fashion knight also created stunning jerkins, jeans and floral tops with images of Tuscan sunflower fields. One is printed on a light, sheer football top and the other is printed on a Hawaiian style shirt.

Its colorful horizontal striped knit had multiple finishes with contrasting moss stitches or diagonal stitches. Additionally, many items have been finished with zigzag stitching, similar to the foam used in sewing hobby cat veils.

All of his summer entertainment was dressed in dock cider, in Smith’s case, “old Massachusetts, hairy suede dock shoes.”

Smith still has classic suits in his showroom, but Smith thinks men want more casual clothes than anything else because getting out of the blockade is a priority.

“After dressing casually at home for such a long time, it will take time for the men to return to their suits. They will do it again, but it will take time. Next week I will go to Lucca. Arrival Then I have to quarantine for 5 days. New regulations. We haven’t been allowed to leave the UK for a long time! I haven’t been to Japan for the first time in a few years. I usually go there every year. Sir Paul lamented the zoom before the show.

Although it didn’t reach Japan, there was also a partnership with a local cult bag company. Once again, riffle the contrasting striped code of his signature. From his iconic Mini Cooper S to cycling tops, you’ll find him everywhere in Smith’s work.

“These are former members of the Yoshida family who own the carriers. I’m really glad they wanted to do something and I’m very happy with the result, ”smiled Smith.

Her 7-minute show video featured 42 outfits, presented as a live show, but pre-recorded in Acton’s studio with cloud-forming ceilings, and her cast was on a simulated terrazzo floor. I walked.

Italy is calling.