Kris Jenner, 65, dons a layered tulle dress as she presents a beloved exhibit with Corey Gamble, 40

She called her former marriage to Caitlyn Jenner a “blessing” on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians this month.

Still, Kris Jenner proved her partner Corey Gamble had her heart on Friday, as they showed off a beloved display for a series of Instagram snaps at an outdoor pool party.

Matriarch Kardashian, 65, looked incredibly chic in a scarlet gown, which sported a layered tulle fabric as she shared a tender kiss with the tour director, 40.

Her statement garment complemented her red satin heels and lipstick slick.

Kris styled her iconic cropped locks into a side part as she posed with Corey in front of palm trees.

His partner looked stylish in a white shirt and fitted pants which he paired with brown shoes. Kris captioned the Instagram snaps, “Love a good pool party.”

Last week, Kris said her marriage to Caitlyn, 71, was a “blessing” when asked on the KUWTK reunion show from E! if she had fond memories of being with her ex-partner.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was married to the former Olympian for 23 years before going their separate ways in 2013 and the mom says she will always be grateful for their time together.

Speaking about Caitlyn – who was known as Bruce during their marriage before becoming trans in April 2015 – Kris said: “I think we’ve had a lot of really good years.

“I think everything is meant to be and what is meant to be out of this relationship was Kendall and Kylie.

“Without it, I wouldn’t have 1 / 6th and 1 / 6th of my heart sitting here. I’m so grateful and feel like it was such a blessing. Kris added.

And even if the aspiring California governor hadn’t made the transition, Kris doesn’t think they’d still be together now.

When asked if they would have gone their separate ways without the transition, she told host Andy Cohen, “That’s an interesting question… I think so.”

The 65-year-old businesswoman has been in a relationship with Corey for seven years and she believes their romance was ‘meant to be’.

She exclaimed at Thursday’s meeting: “The chemistry, the dynamic between the two of us.

“He’s just a really great guy who brings a lot of joy to my life, love my kids, it works. We know a lot of the same people. I just feel like it was meant to be.

Her daughter, Khloe Kardashian – whose father is Kris’ late first ex-husband Robert Kardashian – admitted that the rest of the family were reluctant to welcome Corey to their clan at first because their mother’s marriage had just ended. and “what happened between Cait and my mom was really surprising.

The good American tycoon, 36, added: “I wanted to make sure my mother got over it. My mom went from my dad to Cait ‘and then … I wanted to make sure she didn’t hurt herself again.

“So Kim and I definitely questioned him. We love Corey now.

Big family. Kris and Caitlyn had Kendall and Kylie together.