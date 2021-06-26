20 famous fashion quotes 2021





Patrik GardenGetty Images The power of a great outfit is impossible to overestimate. At its best, fashion has the ability to transform your mood, your identity and, of course, your look. It can be fun, refreshing, and useful. But as with everything you do on a daily basis, it’s easy to fall into a fashion rut, feeling stale and dull, no matter what you’re wearing. If you have a closet full of clothes but not a single thing to wear, you might just need some inspiration. We turned to some of the most iconic designers and couturiers for their thoughts on how to dress in style. Below, check out 20 of the best fashion quotes. Advertising – Continue Reading Below “If you like something, wear it all the time … Find things that suit you. That’s how you look amazing.” – Vivienne Westwood “You can have whatever you want in life if you dress for it.” – Edith Head “I want people to see the dress, but focus on the woman.” – Vera Wang “The pleasure of dressing is an art.” – John Galliano “When in doubt, wear red.” – Bill Blass “I make clothes. Women make fashion.” – Azzedine Alaïa “You should never confuse elegance with snobbery.” – Yves Saint Laurent “Fashion is the armor to survive the reality of everyday life.” – Bill Cunningham “The best things in life are free. The second is very expensive.” – Coco Chanel “My style isn’t that big. I wear heels, tight pants, and I wear diamonds.” – Donatella Versace “Being well dressed doesn’t have much to do with good clothes. It’s all about balance and common sense.” – Oscar de la Renta “Dress badly and they remember the dress; dress impeccably and they notice the woman.” – Coco Chanel “Fashion is very important. It beautifies life, and like anything that pleases you, it pays off well.” – Vivienne Westwood “What I find most interesting about fashion is that it has to reflect our times. You have to witness your own moment.” – Nicolas Ghesquière “Fashion you can buy, but style you own. The key to style is learning who you are, which takes years. There is no roadmap to style. a question of self-expression and, above all, of attitude. ” – Apple iris “Fashions fade, style is eternal.” – Yves Saint Laurent “What you wear is the way you present yourself to the world, especially today when human contact is so rapid. Fashion is instant language.” – Miuccia Prada “Fashion should be a form of escape, not a form of imprisonment.” -Alexander McQueen “Fashion is like eating, you don’t have to stick to the same menu.” – Kenzo Takada AFTER: 20 quotes about fall This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

