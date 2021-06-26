Shehnaaz Gill is ready for summer in a backless botanical print dress | Fashion trends

Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram feed is filled with glamorous and breathtaking photos of the gorgeous Punjabi actor who is best known for his time in the Bigg Boss house and also popularly as the Punjab Ki Katrina. The stunning actress recently took to her social media feed to treat fans once again with summer-ready images of herself in a brightly colored outfit as she pranced and posed on the bed fully clothed. .

The old one Great leader the competitor can be seen in the pictures wearing a light powder blue halterneck mini dress with a tropical print in pink all over. The stunning star looked absolutely lovely as she sported minimal makeup to complete her look, her hair open with the front cut into braids and neatly tucked into the back. Shehnaaz looked as adorable as ever when she posed for the camera in the Long Sleeve Backless Maxi Dress with a Thigh Slit, which is the perfect choice for the summer heat.

Looking at the photos of Shehnaaz, musician Agsy commented, Simplicity at its best, while her fans flooded the comments section with compliments for the stunning calling her a beauty queen and a dream come true. One of them wrote, breathtakingly beautiful, while another commenter read: Can’t help but fall in love with you.

After becoming a household name after its stint in the Great leader house, Shehnaaz went on to star in a number of music videos and even produced her brother Shehbaz Badeshas’ song Little Star which starred Giorgia Andriani.

On the work side, Shehnaaz worked on his eponymous YouTube channel. Soon she will be seen alongside Punjabi singer, actor and superstar Diljit Dosanjh in the Punjabi movie. Honsla Rakh.