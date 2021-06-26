Myleene Klass cuts chic figure in white polka dot dress to work at Global

She has an enviable work wardrobe that she flaunts on a daily basis.

And Myleene Klass once again turned heads in an effortlessly chic white polka dot dress as she arrived at Global Radio studios for work on Saturday.

The radio host, 43, looked in high spirits as she strolled through Leicester Square ahead of her afternoon Smooth FM show, embracing the warm weather throughout the summer.

Chic: Myleene Klass turned heads again in an effortlessly chic white polka dot dress as she arrived at Global Radio studios for work on Saturday

She draped a quilted Chanel handbag over her torso and made sure to add a touch of sparkle with layered gold necklaces and a watch.

Myleene shielded her eyes from the blinding sun with large black undertones.

She completed her outfit with black sandals and she held her cell phone in her hands, and knew how to trust herself and looked incredibly stylish when she walked into the studio.

Stunning: The radio host, 43, looked in a good mood as she strolled through Leicester Square ahead of her afternoon Smooth FM show

Smile: She completed her outfit with black sandals and she held her cell phone in her hands

Myleene recently fired back after being accused of having her lips blocked, insisting her Filipino heritage is behind her plump pout.

On Instagram on Wednesday, the star shared a series of behind-the-scenes clips of herself and Rachel Riley filming Countdown, pouting her fans while looking distinctly chic in a tailored red suit. .

Her post prompted a user to ask, “Did you make your lips or is that your pouting selfie?” to which loving mother Myleene quickly responded, “I’m biracial! These are the lips I was given.

Gorgeous: She draped a quilted Chanel handbag over her torso and made sure to add a touch of sparkle with layered gold necklaces and a watch

Pose: The star oozed confidence and looked incredibly stylish as she walked into the studio to present her afternoon show on Smooth Radio

Defiant: Myleene recently hit back after being accused of doing lip filler, insisting her Filipino heritage is behind her plump pout

Myleene also added the hashtag “pinoypower” next to the country’s flag.

Mocking her jaw-dropping outfit, Myleene also revealed to her fans that countdown host Anne Robinson told her: ‘[You] look like [you’re] of the Dynasty cast. ‘

Myleene also made sure to gush about Rachel, 35, who is heavily pregnant with her second child, writing on social media: “I just watched this girl do five hours of naps that I wouldn’t try. without baby brain, leave alone with. Total legend. ‘

Last June, Myleene, who has a Filipino mother and an Austrian father, detailed the horrific racial abuse she suffered as a child and the widespread prejudices she still witnesses.

Behind the Scenes: The mother-of-three shared a series of clips of herself and Rachel Riley filming Countdown

The singer, born in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, took to Instagram to reveal that she was struggling to explain racism to her children amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

In her impassioned article, Myleene listed some of the horrific insults she’s faced over the years, with a shocking list: “Chink. Split eye. Number 69, Fried rice. Bastard. Ping pong. Slut. All Tai girls are sluts. Banana’.

Discussing her own experiences – while conceding that she cannot comprehend the struggles in the United States – Myleene shared the long caption under a childhood snap.

Sweet: Myleene also made sure to gush out of Rachel, 35 (pictured) who is heavily pregnant with her second child

Myleene opened the post by explaining what she works for, revealing the difficulties she has faced in her past. She wrote: “I try so hard to explain the complexities of racism to my children. How’s it going…

“How, even though I don’t understand the hardships a black person living in America might go through, how I understand and know my own experience of being a Métis Filipina growing up in Norfolk…

“These words were thrown at me. On other occasions it wasn’t just words, it was snowballs filled with rocks by a group of boys as I walked home, had my hair cut in the school locker room by girls, later they threatened a lighter …

‘There was sputum. Why is your mother talking like that? Why don’t you have an accent? ‘I was born here. Yeah, but you don’t belong here ‘…

“I also remember the pride and relief I felt when a bus of schoolchildren, aged 10, pulled up next to my own bus and the kids across the street all started. to make “Chinese eyes and teeth” and then have my own bus in retaliation with signs of fists and fingers ..

“It was a small ” victory ”, I felt embarrassed, hot, ashamed but I remember it so well because for the first time, I did not feel alone, I had a small token of solidarity which gave me courage “.

Speaking about her experiences at the university, she continued, “At the university, I entered the canteen only for a group of students to hand me their trays loaded with dirty plates. You’re Filipino, you’re all cleaners, aren’t you? Then laughter.

Speaking about the way she lives now and deals with issues, she continued, “The world is different now. I’m mixed race and I’m so proud of it. ‘

Sincere: The Great Yarmouth, Norfolk-born singer took to Instagram last year to reveal she struggled to explain racism to her children amid the BLM movement