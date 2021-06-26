The RealReal opens its Buckhead consignment storefront

The True at friday 25 june entered the Atlanta market with a Buckhead outpost at 3073 Peachtree Rd., Ste. 100. The luxury consignment window is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

the 3,200 square feet space, on the border of Buckhead Village development, includes two consignment offices and offers for women and men, including ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, sneakers, accessories, jewelry, watches, home services and l art and beauty services. Brands include everything from Gucci to Brunello Cucinelli to Supreme.

We were thrilled to open our eighth neighborhood store in Atlanta, Ketoria HolmesRealReal Atlantas store manager said in a press release on Friday. Buckhead is known as one of the shopping hotspots in the South and was eager to provide our new and existing buyers and shippers with an accessible location to engage in luxury resale in person.

RealReal promotes itself as the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated and resale luxury goods.

With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, we provide a secure and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items, the statement said. As a sustainable company, we breathe new life into pieces from thousands of brands in many categories, including women’s and men’s fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home in support of the circular economy. . We make it easy to sell with free virtual appointments, door-to-door pickup, drop-off and drop-shipping. We do all the work for shippers, including authentication, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal prices, photograph and list their items, as well as manage shipping and customer service. .

RealReal has 17 outlets, including 12 shopping stores (in cities like Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and San Francisco), where customers can sell and meet with representatives on consignment to receive free valuations.

What Now Atlanta in March was the first to report that The RealReals are considering adding an Atlanta outpost to their growing bricks and mortar lineup. The company flatly denied the plans at the time.

Photo: Galina Coada