Kim Kardashian takes snacks in leather dress amid reports she ‘worries’ about going out again

Kim Kardashian was seen having snacks at a local Malibu gas station on Friday night in a very dressy outfit.

The 40-year-old reality TV star was pictured in a vintage Dior dress and cropped orange sheepskin jacket made by ex-husband Kanye West’s YEEZY brand.

The sighting comes just a day before a news Us weekly The report claimed Kim “was worried” about going out again and “didn’t think Kanye would move on with anyone else before her.”

All dolled up: Kim Kardashian, 40, has a late night snack in a Dior dress and YEEZY jacket made by ex-husband Kanye West amid reports she is still “worried” about going out again

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked amazing in an eggplant leather dress which is a vintage 2000 piece by designer Christian Dior.

She paired the figure-hugging number with Manolo Blahniks suspenders and a cropped orange sheepskin jacket from season three of Kanye’s YEEZY.

Kim sought to look into the color orange for the night as she stepped out of her white Rolls Royce with the orange interior and carried a Hermes Kelly mini handbag in the same shade.

She was seen entering the market at a Shell gas station just down the road from the hot spots of her family, Giorgio Baldi and Nobu.

Orange crush: The reality TV star appeared to lean into the color orange as she paired a mandarin YEEZY jacket with a matching Hermes Kelly bag while stepping out of her Rolls Royce with the orange interior

Date hesitation: Kim’s late-night outing comes amid a new report from Us Weekly that she’s ‘worried’ about new relationship due to everything being ‘publicized’ with Kanye

Kim’s night out comes in the middle Us weekly‘s report that she is “worried” about a new relationship because of everything being “publicized” with Kanye, 44.

“She’s not focusing on dating right now, but is actually worried that guys won’t want to date her because of the public nature of her relationship with Kanye,” an insider said on Saturday.

“She also knows how difficult it is to build trust with someone, so she thinks it’s going to take a while before she lets someone into her privacy. It was easy with Kanye because they were friends before so they had years of trust, ”the source explained.

The insider also went on to talk about Kanye’s thriving relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk, 35, saying the SKIMS founder “didn’t think” the rapper would “move on” before her.

Single lady: “Friends and family tell her she has nothing to fear and when she is ready to go out again they will gladly put her in touch with potential suitors,” the insider noted

“She certainly didn’t think Kanye would move on with anyone else before she did,” the insider noted.

Irina and Kanye have reportedly been dating for “a few months” and they were seen celebrating his birthday in Provence, France, after he decided to “shoot his picture.”

Despite Kim’s reluctance to tap into the dating pool again, her famous family and inner circle of VIP friends reassured that “she had nothing to fear,” while maintaining that they “would prepare her. “with eligible singles.

“Friends and family tell her she doesn’t have to worry and when she’s ready to go out again, they’ll be happy to put her in touch with potential suitors,” the source explained.

It was previously reported in April that since filing for divorce in February, Kim had caught the attention of “everyone from royals and prominent actors to athletes and billionaire CEOs,” through Sixth page.

“First real marriage”: During the KUWTK reunion, Kim declared that Kanye was her “first real marriage” and that she would “be Kanye’s biggest fan forever”

New Flame: “She certainly didn’t think Kanye would move on with anyone else before she did,” the insider said of the rapper’s relationship with the Russian model; photo on June 23

On the last curtain Pt. 2 of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion, Kim had opened up about her relationship with rapper “All Of The Lights”, calling it “the first real marriage”.

“I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my children, Kanye will always be part of the family,” she told host Andy Cohen. The billionaire said their partnership was“So real” and filled with “a lot of love”, before calling her her “first real marriage”.

She also ended rumors that she had a romantic relationship with press correspondent Van Jones and Colombian singer Maluma, following aimless chatter, and said that she and Kanye had a “co-parenting relationship. unbelievable”.

Kim was also asked what dating was like for her in the future, which she said she would “absolutely” consider dating a non-celebrity when Cohen invited her to.

‘Absolutely. Just someone who, you know, I think, would understand what this life is about, though. But I think what I was looking for and who I was, you know, years ago is completely different from what I am today. And I value privacy, and I just want something really real, ”she shared.