Inspiration for the Nike Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 came from a classic hip hop album cover





As part of Virgil Abloh’s seventh collection as Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of menswear, the French luxury brand revealed Thursday, June 24 during Paris Fashion Week that it had partnered with Nike on new versions of his iconic Air Force 1 sneakers. The shoes are inspired by hip hop, according to the brand’s ratings by WWD. Specifically, the design of the sneakers is taken from the album cover art for It takes two by Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock. The image shows EZ Rock wearing a custom Nike Air Force 1 basketball trainer with a Louis Vuitton swoosh. The cover epitomized the early practice of hip hop communities of combining high fashion and sportswear, sidelining divergent brands with equal respect. A cultural symbol in its own right, the Nike Air Force 1 today serves as an iconic dart object of a self-generated subcultural provenance, Louis Vuitton wrote in its collection notes. The Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 will be released in 21 colors. They debuted in Paris on Thursday for the Ablohs men’s spring / summer 2022 collection show. To showcase the collection, Abloh created the film Amen Pause, which stars GZA, Goldie, Saul Williams, Issa Perica, Caleb, JIM JOE, Kandis Williams, Thelma Buabeng, Octavia Burgel, Lupe Fiasco, Damian Eugene Nagisa Williams and others. I still work in opposite poles and still dialogue with the formality of Louis Vuitton and the modernity of youth culture today almost like a generation rediscovering luxury, and I am the lead, said Abloh. WWD. We have straight A-line skirts. Its release in 2021 The next trendy thing is not in fashion. It’s in the people, it’s in the atmosphere, it’s in the streets, it’s in the socio-political, he continued. Decision, gender, diversity are not even hot topics. This is the top line. It is already established. Now her developing menswear shows the freedom that can be. Regarding the Air Force 1, Louis Vuitton has not communicated a release date. Nonetheless, the collaboration marks another accomplishment for Abloh, who began their official partnership with Nike by reinventing 10 sneaker designs for their initial The Ten project in 2017. Check out the images of the Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 below:

