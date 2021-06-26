Kyle Larson’s winning streak ends in dramatic fashion





Kyle Larson looked like he was heading for another NASCAR Cup Series victory at Pocono Raceway on Saturday when the going got tough. After a battle with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman in the closing laps of Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway, Kyle Larson took the lead and appeared to be on track for yet another victory. Larson entered this 130-lap Pocono Organics CBD 325 around the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) triangle in Long Pond, Pa., After winning three consecutive points races (four consecutive races in total, including including the All-Star Race). A fourth consecutive victory in the points race would have marked only the ninth time in the modern era (1972 to present) that such a feat had been accomplished and the first since 2007. It would also have given the driver of Chevrolet # 5 a chance to become the first driver of the modern era to win five races in a row in tomorrow afternoon’s 140 laps Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 at the Tricky Triangle. But the 390th and final corner of the race this afternoon had other ideas. Between turns two and three of the 130th and final lap of the race, Larson had a considerable lead over Bowman in second place. But as he entered turn three, his left front tire fell off, sending him into the wall. As a result, Bowman took the lead and claimed his third victory in the last 10 races, bringing his career winning tally to five. Larson still finished in ninth place, but it certainly wasn’t what he wanted. He hadn’t failed to win a race since finishing second behind teammate Chase Elliott in the inaugural Circuit of the Americas race, which was contested over a month ago on Sunday, May 23. Larson had also been on a six-race streak with the top two. It was his first finish outside of the top two since finishing in 19th place at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 2. As for Hendrick Motorsports, they still managed to come away with their sixth consecutive victory (seventh including the All-Star Race) as well as their sixth consecutive race (seventh also including the All-Star Race) with at least two drivers. in the top three, while William Byron finished in third place. Larson, who still leads the series with four wins so far this season, is expected to redeem himself tomorrow afternoon in Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, which is scheduled to air live on NBC Sports Network from Pocono Raceway starting at 3:30 p.m. AND.

