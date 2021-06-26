Connect with us

Kelly Brook looks sensational in a Wembley floral sundress with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi

She has been dating her Italian boyfriend Jeremy Parisi since 2011.

And Kelly Brook flaunted her famous curves in a flowery ruffle dress as she accompanied her beau to watch her country claim victory in their Euro 2020 match at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

The former glamor model, 41, completed her outfit with brown sandals and a quilted cream handbag as she arrived at the arm of her dapper boyfriend.

Stunning: Kelly Brook, 41, flaunted her curves in a floral dress as she joined her beau Jeremy Parisi, 35, to watch her country’s Euro 2020 game at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday

Kelly shielded her eyes from the dazzling sun with a large pair of black sunglasses as she walked towards the stadium to watch the game unfold.

Meanwhile, Jeremy looked dapper in a tailored gray check suit that he paired with a white shirt and rainbow buttons.

He completed his look with stylish black shoes and a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses.

The beloved couple arrived two hours before the grounds opened and were singled out before making their way inside.

Happy couple: The glamorous former model completed her outfit with brown sandals and a quilted cream handbag

Fans: They sat on a wall outside the stadium and Kelly signed autographs and took selfies with fans while waiting for the game to start

Style: Jeremy looked dapper in a tailored gray check suit that he paired with a white shirt and rainbow buttons

They sat on a wall outside the stadium and Kelly signed autographs and took selfies with fans.

Italy and Austria have played at Wembley Stadium in Euro 2020 for the past 16, with the former winning the game after extra time.

Jeremy is an Italian model who is six years younger than the radio host, and the couple have been dating since 2015.

Earlier this month, Kelly said children and marriage to Jeremy were not on her “radar” and denied their engagement.

Famous: Kelly took photos with excited fans outside the stadium as they waited to watch the game live

Speaking to Sunday people, she said, “Marriage and kids aren’t things I wanted… I’m not saying never, it’s just not on my radar.”

She explained, “There are so many things that I love, I think marriage and children would prevent me from doing them.”

“It’s very difficult to change your habits when you’re in your 40s and I don’t think it’s for everyone.”

Kelly explained that she has a to-do list that includes traveling and being with her boyfriend, adding that she also enjoys his freedom and spontaneity.

Kelly added that even though it’s not on her “radar,” she never says never.

It comes after the model previously cleared up any confusion surrounding the diamond band she often wears on her ring finger.

Love: Jeremy is an Italian model who is six years younger than the radio host, and the couple have been dating since 2015

Although the jewelry was a gift from Jeremy – whose names and date are engraved on the back – it is not to symbolize an engagement, Kelly revealing: “I am wearing the ring on this finger because it is the only one. that suits me! “

Kelly has revealed in the past that she considered running for him in the last leap year.

Tradition has it that women propose leap years, and in particular the leap day itself, with the next one to fall on February 29, 2024.

Talk to Hello! magazine about the last leap year – which they spent in Italy – she reflected: “I missed that window, so I’m going to have to wait another four years!”

She also made comments earlier this month in which she admitted she would like the handsome Jeremy to propose, laughing as she added, “No hint or anything!”

Talk to OKAY! Online, Kelly said of their future plans, “At the moment there are no wedding or engagement plans. I think we’ve just had a pretty big year as a couple.

Radar: Earlier this month Kelly said children and marriage to Jeremy were not on her “radar” and denied their engagement

Match day: Meanwhile, Heart FM host Jamie Theakston, 50, was also spotted arriving at the match with his son

She explained that they had ‘held on to each other’ amid the coronavirus pandemic and joked that they had focused on ‘trying not to kill each other’, but insisted that they were stronger than ever and happy as they are, for the time being.

The radio host continued, “I’m all for women who propose to their partners, I don’t think there is anything wrong with that, however, I would ideally like Jeremy to offer me s ‘he wanted it …

“That would be lovely… No hint or anything Jeremy,” the star added, with a chuckle.

Ouch! The beloved dad wore a boot strap on one leg after breaking his leg at a game of cricket weeks ago

Another Heart FM host, Jamie Theakston, 50, was also spotted arriving at the game with his son.

The beloved dad wore a boot strap on one leg after breaking his leg during a game of cricket a few weeks ago.

He wore navy sweatpants with a dark gray shirt and his son wore navy chinos and a pale blue polo shirt.

Collage: He also wore a navy blue sweatpants with a dark gray shirt and his son wore navy chinos and a pale blue polo shirt

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

