Por Que No easily scores gate-to-wire in Boiling Springs Stakes

OCEANPORT – As lone speed in a short field, coach Kent Sweezey and jockey Ferrin Peterson weren’t about to overthink strategy with Por Que No in the $ 75,000 Boiling Spring Stakes at Monmouth Park June 26.

Go to the front, slow down the fractions and leave a lot in reserve. Good in theory, but even better in practice, as it turned out, according to a press release.

Por Que No led every step of the gate and then sailed to a 4-length victory, posting his fifth win in his last six starts and the first in the company of stakes.

Seasons, the 7-10 favorite in the field of six 3-year-old fillies, faded into third place after chasing the slow fractions established by Peterson and Por Que No throughout the one-mile turf feature and a sixteenth.

I knew there were some really good horses in this race and I thought I had to make them catch up to me. I’m speed in the race, said Peterson, who notched his first Stakes win of the competition.

So if I can take the lead, save some ground and let her relax, which she did, in the back she was in her own element, then take a deep breath and not stress, I thought she would be able to do what she did.

At the three-eighths post, I saw with my peripheral vision come another horse, so I was like, “OK, I have to make them catch up with us, I have to break their confidence. I shook her a bit and she had other gear. At the top of the track she just took off, Peterson said.

The winning time on a firm classified turf course despite the rain showers before the race was 1: 42.43.

Por Que No, a daughter of Wicked Strong owned by Fano Racing, brought in $ 9.60 to win.

Peterson essentially won the race in the first half, with a first quarter in: 25.82 and the half in: 49.60.

The seasons and jockey Paco Lopez continued most of the time before fading late.

Shantisara, who was making his US debut for coach Chad Brown, was second, three steps ahead of a grueling season.

I know she can fight her jockey sometimes so I was trying to slow her down as much as I could without taking any energy away from her, Peterson said of Por Que No.

Lopez said moisture in the turf from the rain didn’t seem to affect the seasons.

She was frustrated chasing after those slow fractions, he said.

For Sweezey, it was his first stakes win at Monmouth Park since capturing the Good Magic Stakes with Phat Man in 2019.

Ferrin knew we were the only speed and what the game plan had to be, Sweezey said. I didn’t think Paco Lopez would be so close, especially with slow fractions. We wanted (Seasons) to catch up with us. I knew my filly was fine. I knew she would be fine in her head and that she would last.

I wasn’t worried about the rain before the race. I thought it would make everyone a little more shy. It wasn’t going to affect what we wanted to do. I knew she would be fine today and she was.

Por Que No had raced exclusively at Gulfstream in his first six career starts before Sweezey sent him north for that race. He said the group of owners, who own a house near Monmouth Beach, “wanted to see her run on her original track”.