Holy Family wins first women’s football state title in dramatic fashion





COLORADO SPRINGS Twelve is a number that will long be remembered for Holy Family’s girls soccer program. The Tigers entered the Class 4A State Tournament this season as a No.12 seed. Holy Family beat the No.5, 4 and 1 seeds to reach Saturday’s championship game at Weidner. Field in Colorado Springs. I think they were better than the No.12 seed, said Holy Family coach Michelle Griego. We took it as a sign of disrespect. Holy Family earned a lot of respect when Gianna Sandovals’ junior shot from 30 yards was perfectly placed in the far corner of the net with 12 seconds left in regulation to give the Tigers a spectacular 2-1 victory over Evergreen n ° 2. Elder Jaelen Giron had a solid run down the Tigers ‘right side before losing control of the ball to the Cougars’ defensive end. However, an attempt to clear Evergreen went straight to Sandoval who knew she didn’t have much time to shoot. I was definitely looking at the clock. I knew I had to do something, Sandoval said. I thought it was going to work overtime, but I didn’t want them to work overtime. We had to put everything we had on the net. Junior evergreen goaltender Aubrey Huerta made a valiant jump attempt, but the shot was just too good. Gianna does these shots all the time, Griego said. The Tigers (11-2 record) went into celebration mode as the Cougars (13-1) were shocked their undefeated season ended with another loss in a 4A State Championship game. Evergreen suffered a 1-goal loss to DEvelyn and Cheyenne Mountain in the 4A title games in 2017 and 2019. It was the year, certainly a disappointment, said Myla Stewart, senior at Evergreen, of the Cougars’ third-place finish in five years. We came in with a good frame of mind, but we didn’t play with a good frame of mind and that’s the difference between winning and losing. Steward opened the scoring in the 7th minute with a direct free kick that she hit hard to the ground that Holy Family junior goalkeeper Olivia Dietrich couldn’t reach. It would be the only goal of the game for Evergreen as Dietrich was solid with a handful of saves. Our team is disjointed and our goalie (Dietrich) is amazing. She kept us in it, Griego said. She made a ridiculous save in the first half that kept the game from going 2-0. Sandoval tied the game at 1-1 with a goal that she admitted came off her chin just in front of Evergreen’s net in the 32nd minute. Tying things up before halftime maintained Holy Family’s belief that they could win one final upheaval to win the school’s first women’s football championship on their maiden trip to a title match on the pitch. We have made it this far. It would have been sad if we would have lost, Sandoval said of losing a higher seed in each of the Tigers’ four playoff wins. The Tigers have only earned five senior degrees so a repeat could be considered with Dietrich and Sandoval in the lead. The girls gather around her (Dietrich), Griego said of the Tigers junior goalie. They all come to play in different ways. They are all doing their part. I’m super proud of them because it takes everyone on the pitch. I love them all.







