Rita Ora matches beautiful Taika Waititi in a pink knit Prada dress

She is expected to release some brand new music next week.

But Rita Ora focused on other topics on Thursday as her gaze focused on the sight of her handsome Taika Waititi as he underwent grueling workout.

Rita, 30, and her director boyfriend, 45, wore matching outfits in a shade of hot pink, with the singer opting for the brightly colored knit dress.

Sizzling: Rita Ora matched her director boyfriend Taika Waititi in a knit pink Prada dress as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday

Rita did her best in a pink knit Prada dress accompanied by a matching sun hat.

She wore a pair of silver heels on her feet and sunglasses across her face, while her neck was adorned with two separate necklaces.

Meanwhile, Taika, who was busy pushing weights down her aisle in Los Angeles, wore a hot pink cardigan and black athletic shorts.

Pink seemed to be the color of the day, as the tray that Taika’s weights were growing on was also painted a shade of the color.

Match: The singer watched as her beau (pictured) endured a grueling workout in a matching hot pink sports vest

It comes after Rita shared cheeky selfies on social media Thursday during her break in Los Angeles as she awaits the release of her new single with Sigala.

The singer took a look at her toned belly in a white crop after sharing a candid video in a different outfit, with hairstylist Sami Knight.

Rita’s racy white t-shirt had the word “Pristine” printed on the front and she posed a sultry pose towards the camera.

Her blonde locks were pulled back into a relaxed ponytail and she rocked a smoky eye.

Sultry pose: This comes after Rita shared cheeky selfies on social media Thursday during her break in Los Angeles as she awaits the release of her new summer single, You For Me, starring Sigala

Hours earlier, Rita was seen wearing a pink waistcoat with a white top underneath, protecting her modesty.

She added a pop of color with vibrant jewelry and wore hoops while giving a cheeky wink and filming her hairdresser in the background.

Her hair was swept into a side part as she opted for soft makeup. Rita captioned the download: “Always working”.