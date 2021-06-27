Storm’s Mohawk made her a standalone style icon





The sleek mohawk offered to Ororo Munroe aka Storm from the X-Men is more than just a change of pace in the overall design of the Mutant Wind Pilot.

Ororo Munroe, alias Storm, has gone through quite a transformation since its initial introduction within Giant sizeX Men. Of all the X-Men, Storm has had the most drastic redesigns, and her time with a mohawk has done more for the character than just portraying ’80s fashion. When Storm creators Len Weinand Dave Cockrum introduced the African goddess to the world of Marvel Comics with the 1975 one shotX-Men giant size# 1, famous X-Men writer Chris Claremont acquired Storm for hisStrange X-Mentitle and made him a key member of the mutant team. Although Storm is a character who adapts quite well to the life of a superhero, the mutant suffered from a strong dose of claustrophobia, acquired from an early childhood. Ororo’s parents, N’Dare and David Munroe, were the unfortunate victims of a devastating collapse of their Cairo at home in violent air collision. Since then, Ororo has adopted a stern personality to act as a safety blanket around his own trauma and the insecurities surrounding that fateful day. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Stunning X-Men Variant Cover Features Storm’s Marvel Comics Costumes It’s the X-Men’s ceremonial visit to Japan where Storm personally met a skilled assassin named Yukio. While a large majority of the X-Men were in a comatose position due to a deadly poison concocted by Captain America’s villain, Madame Hydra, Storm, Wolverine, and new recruit Rogue were among the few who remained unharmed. While Wolverine and Rogue bond over their joint defeat of the Yakuza, Storm and Yukio bond over their disparate personalities. Yukio constantly laughs at the danger itself while Storm thinks she can only cause danger. The nocturnal misadventures across Japan allow Storm to revisit a period of her life, before joining the X-Men or even the death of her parents. Due to Yukio’s new outlook on life, Ororo decides to make a drastic change to his visual wardrobe, starting with his hair. Storm’s hairstyle change gives the goddess a renewed sense of agency and confidence that she previously lacked. After Storm’s meeting with Yukio, Munroe’s new hairstyle spread to other areas of her life, in order to properly match her surprising new personality change. While Storm’s personal quarters within the X-Mansion were once littered with flourishing plants and greenery, the room has become a retreat from punk rock culture. Even before Storm came into contact with Wolverine’s romantic assassin, the Time Witch was growing increasingly reckless and resentful in the face of new threats, especially Callisto, the leader of the rejected mutant group known as from Morlocks. In Wolverine-like action, Storm kept herself from nearly killing Callisto, his hairstyle acting simply as the culmination of the X-Men’s leader’s complete change in tone for the team’s new era. While Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry never got the chance to rock a mohawk for her on-screen portrayal of Storm, Berry’s cinematic successor Alexandra Shipp got the chance to sport the hairstyle. emblematic of Ororo on the big screen with 2016 X-Men Apocalypse. The film may have adapted Munroe’s early roots as a young pickpocket in Cairo, but the film completely denied the message behind Storm’s mohawk in favor of simple 1980s nostalgia. The inclusion was a tribute fun for comic book fans, but ignores the fact that the mohawk in the comics represented StormThe progress of the character from the scared kid to a full-fledged badass who can enjoy and appreciate life again. Next: X-Men: What A Typical Day At Xavier’s School Really Would Look Like Blade just decimated Batman with one insult

