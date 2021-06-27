Connect with us

Christine McGuinness flaunts her ample cleavage in a plunging white mini dress

Christine McGuinness flaunts her ample cleavage in a plunging white mini dress as she enjoys a fun night out at the Cabaret All Stars

By Ellen Coughlan For Mailonline

She works hard in the gym to maintain her toned figure.

And Christine McGuinness proudly flaunted her ample cleavage on Saturday as she enjoyed a fun night out at London’s Proud Embankment for Cabaret All Stars with Julian Clary.

The model, 33, put on a leggy show in a cropped white dress which she teamed with towering black heels when she arrived for the show.

Stunning: Christine McGuinness, 33, proudly flaunted her ample cleavage on Saturday as she enjoyed a fun night out at London’s Proud Embankmen

The TV personality accessorized with an elegant silver necklace and watch, and arrived for the evening wearing aoversized black blazer and carried his things in a leopard print chain shoulder bag.

Christine made sure her toned physique was fully on display in the bodycon dress as she strutted around the show.

The beauty also took to her Instagram Stories to give her fans a sneak peek at the show, saying, “I’m in London tonight, I’m proud of Cabaret and can’t wait.

Pose: The model put on leggy exposure in a cropped white dress which she teamed with towering black heels when she arrived for the show

Pose: The model put on leggy exposure in a cropped white dress which she teamed with towering black heels when she arrived for the show

Gorgeous: The TV personality accessorized with an elegant silver necklace and a watch that started a storm outside the room

Gorgeous: The TV personality accessorized with an elegant silver necklace and a watch that started a storm outside the room

Energetic: She proudly showed off her ample cleavage in the bodycon white dress as she arrived for the fun show

Energetic: She proudly showed off her ample cleavage in the bodycon white dress as she arrived for the fun show

Gorgeous: Christine arrived dressed in a stylish black oversized blazer and carried her belongings in a black chain-strap handbag

Gorgeous: Christine arrived dressed in a stylish black oversized blazer and carried her belongings in a black chain-strap handbag

“I’ve wanted to come here for so long and finally put on a cheeky little girls night out so I can’t wait.

“I’ll put some stories here later so you can see what it’s all about, I promise it will be a fun night.”

The mother-of-three was spotted leaving the show and was able to gain self-confidence by posing for snaps.

Her crisp white dress showcased her sun kissed skin and the star beamed as she walked home.

Christine resides in Cheshire with her husband PaddyMcGuinness and their three children.

Glam: Christine's glamorous makeup enhanced her natural beauty and her hair was styled into voluminous curls

Glam: Christine’s glamorous makeup enhanced her natural beauty and her hair was styled into voluminous curls

You are having fun ? She certainly enjoyed the evening of festivities with her friends after months of closure due to the Covid lockdown

You are having fun ? She certainly enjoyed the evening of festivities with her friends after months of closure due to the Covid lockdown

Excited: While chatting with her followers, she said: 'I'm in London tonight, I'm proud of Cabaret and can't wait

She said: 'I have wanted to come here for so long and finally put on a cheeky little girls party so I can't wait

Excited: Said: ‘I’m in London tonight I’m Proud Cabaret and can’t wait. I wanted to come here for so long and finally put on a naughty little girls party’

Christine became emotional on Monday as her youngest daughter headed to school for a trial day.

The model shares Felicity, five, with her 10-year-old husband, Paddy, 47. The couple also have twins Leo and Penelope, seven, and all of the children have autism.

Christine posted on Instagram, with snaps holding her children’s hands as they walked out the front door in their school uniforms.

Happy: Christine's crisp white dress showcased her sun-kissed skin and the star beamed as she walked home

Happy: Christine’s crisp white dress showcased her sun-kissed skin and the star beamed as she walked home

Jovial: She was in a good mood after launching into the evening with her friends to enjoy the wild cabaret show

Jovial: She was in a good mood after launching into the evening with her friends to enjoy the wild cabaret show

Felicity will be starting school full-time in the fall, but was off for a trial day before summer vacation.

She captioned the snaps, “I’m fine, it’s just my little baby going for a test day at school before starting in September.”

“It is important for her to try to familiarize herself with her school, teachers and other children before leaving full-time, it will help her make the transition from kindergarten much smoother.

Home time: The mother-of-three was spotted leaving the show and she was bursting with confidence

Great night: the star looked like she had had a great night with her friends

Home time: The mother of three was spotted leaving the show and she was able to gain self-confidence by posing for snaps

