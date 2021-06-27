One-Punch Man loses another hero in horrific fashion





The battle with the Monster Association has left many heroes seriously injured, but it looks like a relatively fresh face is the first to die.

Warning: contains spoilers forMan with a fist The war between the Monster Association and the S-class heroes of Man with a fist has been truly savage, with massive devastation and loss on both sides. As the newly upgraded Fuhrer Ugly begins the second round of hero fights, it looks like another name is added to the casualty list. While the characters are often seriously injured in Man with a fist, death is rarely on the table, simply because of the resistance and might of most of the heroes. Even characters with little to no power, like Mumen Rider, were able to survive horrific injuries and get back to work. That has started to change in this battle with the Monster Association, however, and Fuhrer Ugly has been responsible in almost every instance. Sweet Mask was beaten and torn in half, though his fate remains unknown due to his regenerative abilities; Tanktop Master had many bones in his arms broken, and at one point his heart stopped. The monster also tore apart mercenaries hired by the executive until he was finally devoured by his own ally – a fact that only allowed Fuhrer Ugly to acquire a new set of acid-based powers. when he escaped. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: One-Punch Man’s Weirdest Monster Just Unleashed Its Crudest Attack The partially digested Fuhrer Ugly, now nicknamed “Barf President Ugly” to represent this, began a new assault on the heroes, specifically seeking out Bang, who had already defeated him. Superalloy Blackluster stepped in to hold him back, only to be hit by the new Forearm Melting punch – an upgrade to the Forearm Destructing Punch used to defeat Tanktop Master. The attack lives up to its name, dealing absolutely horrific damage to Blackluster, who previously withstood the high-pressure jets of Evil Natural Water without even a scratch. The Sword Masters launched a doomed counterattack, rightly assuming direct contact would be lethal, but Fuhrer Ugly spat at one of them, Zanbai, poking a hole all the way through. of his face. The Swords of the Atomic Samurai and Nichirin were also cast to the hilt, leaving them defenseless. With heroes at their fingertips, this improved form definitely poses a major new problem for forces fighting for humanity, as almost everyone specializes in direct physical attacks or weapon-based attacks. Of those that remain, only Genos’ incineration cannon and potentially Tatsumaki’s psychic abilities seem to have a chance of defeating Fuhrer Ugly without massive collateral damage. Fuhrer Ugly seems to be very obsessed with revenge against Bang, which may provide them with the opportunity to do some surprise attacks, but Bang is currently busy taking on the freshly monstrous Garou, and certainly has no interest in stopping. With Tatsumaki completely depleted, there might not be many options for dealing with Fuhrer Ugly in the short term. However, all hope is not lost, as Saitama, Blast, and Flashy Flash are still out there somewhere and could return to the battlefield at any time. Many Class A heroes, such as Spring Mustachio, have also started to arrive and may be able to help in other ways. Still, one thing is clear: While the heroes have gained the upper hand, the battle with the remnants of the Monster Association is far from over in Man with a fist. Next: One Punch Man’s Genos Has Most Creative Use Of His Powers The Avengers take on the Justice League in epic crossover art

About the Author Carlyle Edmundson

(73 articles published)

Carlyle Edmundson is a short story and reporting writer with an affinity for science fiction and fantasy. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a BS in Film Studies and is happy that this is relevant to his work. A lifelong fan of anime and manga, he has attended dozens of conventions over the years and may or may not have cosplayed there. He is also the author of the Dystopian Detective series, available in most places where eBooks are sold. More from Carlyle Edmundson







