Ariana Grande’s best fashion looks





Before I asked, yes, it was difficult to narrow down this list. Dedicated Arianators will know that today is the birthday of Queen of Pop Ariana Grande. To celebrate, we’ve rounded up her 28 most iconic looks (and there are plenty): John Shearer / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

1. 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards Show Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The dark purple satin two-piece is so gorgeous I barely have the words to do it justice. Combined with the layered necklaces, radiant highlights and the signature slicked back pony, this look is simply everything for me. 2. The “7 rings” clip Ariana Grande / YouTube

The hairpiece, the heels, the tattered sequin skirt simply divine. 3. 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Steve Granitz / WireImage

Sorry, Ariana now has the color gray. I don’t make the rules (she does). 4. 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Cbs / CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Yeah, I’m including two of the 2020 Grammys because just look at this. 5. Billboard 13th Annual Women in Music Gala Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images

Another color she has: lavender. 6. 2018 Met Gala Jackson lee

When the theme of the Met Gala was “Heavenly Bodies” and Ariana not only understood the mission, but literally created it. 7. Manchester Pride Live 2019 Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AG

That latex skirt, thigh high boots and that harness moment are so beyond the heat. 8. June 2018 in New York Gotham / GC Images

There are no two ways about it, this iconic look will stand the test of time. 9. The music video for “Problem” Ariana Grande / YouTube

As we know, Ariana enjoys taking inspiration from fashion from various eras, as well as icons from cult classics (we’ll talk about that later), so this outfit inspired by the go-go dancers of the 1960s had to be on that list. . ten. This motorcycle shoot teases his “Problem” era 11. The clip “Everyday” Ariana Grande / YouTube

Did you know Ariana invented the oversized jacket look? 12. The era of the “Dangerous Woman” 13. Increase profit for Malawi hosted by Madonna in 2016 Jeff kravitz

I am simply speechless. 14. The “34 + 35” remix video 15. MTV Video Music Awards 2020 16. The “Don’t Call Me Angel” music video 18. The “Thank U, Next” music video 19. The “Boyfriend” music video 20. Givenchy Fall Winter 2019 Campaign #ARIVENCHY, the # GivenchyFW19 campaign with @ArianaGrande. https://t.co/y4vT8yFvKu Givenchy

Ariana’s go-to isn’t usually a costume, but this green two-piece makes me wish it was! 22. Halloween costume 2017 23. The music video for “The Way” Ariana Grande

A simple, classic black dress and over the knee boots, how it all began. 24. 2019 Sweetener World Tour Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AG

What can I say ? She puts the “icon” in iconic. 25. 2015 in London Neil Mockford / GC Images

The casual yet elegant look is Ariana’s hallmark, and she does so well here. 26. 2016 Billboard Music Awards Steve Granitz / WireImage

Not only does this dress deserve to be immortalized in this post, it also elicited the singer’s hilarity “And what is it?” even. 27. 2016 American Music Awards Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

It was a reset, honestly. 28. And finally, her wedding Take a look at @ArianaGrande and Dalton Gomez’s intimate in-home wedding ceremony, shared exclusively with Vogue https://t.co/3raFje4Q4N Vogue

Beautiful, honey, just beautiful. Did we miss your favorite looks by Ariana? Comments below!







