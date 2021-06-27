Fashion
Resurrection Christian boys claim 3A State Track and Field title in exciting ways – Loveland Reporter-Herald
The LAKEWOOD Resurrection Christian quartet started on Saturday with more than a 1,600-meter relay title on the line.
After sitting just four points off The Classical Academy’s first place overall in the Class 3A Boys’ Team Championship standings, the RCS quartet entered the final event of the State Championships in the face of an opportunity. to do or die.
While the world of athletics always exhibits its fair share of glamor, the sport really can’t offer more drama than Saturday’s conclusive circumstance.
“It was straight out of a movie,” said junior Jack Vandelist.
“I’ve been a coach for a long time and I can tell you it doesn’t get better than that,” added co-coach Mark Roggy. “We knew we were going to win this event so there was a lot of pressure on our kids. But we have great leadership and a few young keys. So we had a lot of self-confidence. “
Nerves reached an all-time high for the Cougars as the Jefferson County Stadium referee prepared to take the tee shot. However, don’t worry.
Aspiring for a win as the rain poured down the Lakewood track, RCS’s 1,600 relays approached the plate making the team’s most dangerous hitter listed in the event as the lead. of series n ° 1 of 3A.
Fittingly, the group of Vandelist, Caleb Sutter, Preston Fagerlin and Braycen Buxman delivered in the clutch building a relay triumph (3 minutes, 24.91 seconds) to simultaneously get the RCS men’s team to the podium. of 3A.
“I just don’t have words to describe it,” Buxman said. “It was amazing. We’ve been working all season just to get here and finish. We came here to make a statement, and it just symbolized everything we’ve done this year to get here.
Specifically, the aforementioned relay increased RCS’s point total to 73 as it edged out TCA’s 71.
And while the 1600 thriller sealed the deal, the Cougars obviously wouldn’t have found themselves able to win the State of 2021 without the real contributions from all of the lineup beforehand.
Heading Saturday’s earlier efficiency, Buxman placed fourth in the 100-meters (11.08) before rushing to silver medal honors in the 200 (21.96) within hours later.
The participant in the four events then took part in the RCS 400 relay en route to save some extra juice in the tank for the grand final on Saturday which he concluded by raising his arms in a festive manner breaking the tape of the relay 1 600 as an anchor for the Cougars.
“I really knew I had to go through a lot of time for us today.” said Buxman. “But we also have a lot of guys who can still do it. Holden (Tatman) for the throw and Preston for the distance have a big responsibility for scoring points. So we knew we could aim for the title. But the feeling of doing it is still so overwhelming.
Speaking of Tatman and Fagerlin, the senior duo racked up points at an impressive rate throughout the state’s three-day festivities.
Tatman, a well-established pitcher, placed second in Thursday’s shot put final (49ft, 5.25in) en route to bronze at Friday’s Discus Championship (143-2). Meanwhile, Fagerlin produced second and third place outings in Friday’s 800 (1: 55.75) and Saturday’s 1600 (4: 27.06), respectively.
Owning a relatively sparse roster, securing a state title required legitimate courage as well as top-down power. The two Cougars demonstrated it perfectly during a courageous cruise to the top of 3A.
“We knew that if our kids took care of all the little things individually, big things could happen,” said co-coach Eileen Phillips. “But it took a lot of heart. It is difficult to earn a state title. We are really proud of them.
