Fashion
In defense of the ugly but glorious mom swimsuit
Long form
You say swim tunic, I say super practical, fully functional swimming outfit, do whatever you want.
One day in early May, exactly 22 days before the local community pool opened, my phone rang. It was a half-panicked text from my friend Melissa, sent to our group of mom friends. Shed was shopping online for a swimsuit. She needed it for the pool, which, in a surge of desperation fueled by a year of raising children in a pandemic, decided to join her.
Sure, she wanted to lose weight, she explained, but she didn’t particularly listen being in a bathing suit, as long as he kept his lumps and bumps tucked in as she waded through the water with her two little daughters. And apparently Facebook had some ideas for her.
This continues to appear in my Facebook and Instagram ads, she wrote. Is he trying to tell me something ?? !! She sent us a photo of a beautiful woman wearing a white swim t-shirt with, inexplicably, a loose, bright pink floral swim tunic layered on top.
The responses were booming, a series of resounding thumbs down. (Is that a bath apron? Asked a mom. It’s definitely a bath apron, said another.)
The Mom Suit doesn’t have an official definition, of course, but everyone recognizes its vague characteristics: some sort of skirt, maybe a belt or a bow at the waist, hidden shorts, garish colors, a top. bomber jacket, a random frill, aggressively thick shoulder straps. You know, the kind of outfits moms wore in the ’80s, before companies like J.Crew and Athleta started offering cutier versions: retro-inspired high waisted bikinis, sleek tankinis, super chic swimsuits. But obviously, the iconic Mom Suit lives on, in the form of tunics and swim dresses, swim shorts, and something that looks like an apron. Some even have pockets, like men’s trunks. Pockets! How wonderfully useful!
Later that night, as I started my own swimwear search, I clicked on the swim apron again. It was ugly, completely and horribly ugly. But it was also sort of glorious. Not so much for what it covered, but for what it left open: the ability to hoist a screaming kid onto your hip without worrying about your butt being pulled down in the process; the freedom to bend over to fix your kids ‘glasses without worrying about your breasts falling off your top and being stuck in the brain of a kids’ pool forever.
It’s not about body positivity or ageism that we all can, and should, wear everything we love, but purely practical. Because if the Mom Suit has evolved (God bless a high waist), so have we.
The idea of a fashion costume to look cute at the expense of convenience is dead to me, one of my mom friends said when I confessed to her that I secretly loved a swim dress. Mom’s costume totally gets a bad reputation. And she is right. Instead of slandering him, we should just embrace him. And maybe we will, my group of 30-something mom friends. Maybe well proudly strutting around the community pool this summer with a troop of kids sticky with sunscreen in tow, bending and chasing and lifting tunics, t-shirts and swim dresses, wine canned discreetly hidden in our new pockets.
A little later my phone rang again. Lemon balm.
You know, she said. The bath apron is available in several colors.
Published under the headline Bathing Beauties in the July 2021 issue of Philadelphia cream magazine.
