Olivia Rodrigo Masters 2000s Style in Black Silk Dress and Mary Janes Platform





Olivia Rodrigo brought a dose of edge to her iconic Y2K style this afternoon. the 18 year old actress wore a silky black Realization Par dragon print dress styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo. The Rodrigos mini dress was paired with a range of layered silver necklaces, including silver chains, crystals, and a necklace of natural pearls. the good 4 u singer further accessorized with a variety of silver rings and a pair of earrings featuring crystal encrusted tooth pendants. She also added a Y2K touch from an off-white shoulder bag, printed with a graphic of Edward Cullen and Bella Swan from the Twilight movie franchise. On the front of the shoe, Rodrigo strapped into a pair of Mary Jane brogues from TUK. The pair featured a 2-inch platform with a black and white faux leather upper, as well as a wide buckle strap and wing tip detailing. Paired with high sheer black socks, the shoes looked both preppy and subversive but didn’t lose their punk-rock edge. The Rodrigos pair sell for $ 100 on Tukshoes.com. Credit: Courtesy of TUK Courtesy of TUK Rodrigo has shown her penchant for nostalgic looks ever since she rose to worldwide fame this year, following the debut of her hit song Drivers License and her debut album. Sour. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alumna often wears college and skater influenced ensembles with plaid prints, matching ensembles and collared tops that mix established labels like DSQUARED2 and Jean Paul. Gaultier with emerging brands like Mirror Palais and Erika Maish, plus vintage pieces and lots of layered necklaces. Formally, Rodrigo was spotted in ball-style tulle and lace dresses by Dior and Ashley Williams. When it comes to shoes, the singer tends to wear boots and sneakers that complement her avant-garde style. The black leather combat and knee-high boots from Dr. Martens and Magda Butrym proved to be her favorites, as well as the sneakers from Vans and Converse. Her on-trend shoe choices often include heels and taller silhouettes, like the Marc Jacobs Kiki boots. For more formal occasions, she can be seen in styles from Nicholas Kirkwood, Tamara Mellon, Sies Marjan and other high-end brands. The story continues Channel Y2K grunge into Mary Janes, inspired by Olivia Rodrigo. Credit: Courtesy of Shopbop Courtesy of Shopbop Buy: Dr. Martens Polley T-Bar Shoes, $ 120. Credit: Courtesy of Zappos Courtesy of Zappos Buy: Clarks Shoes Un Tallara Ivy, $ 78 (was $ 130). Credit: Courtesy of Steve Madden Courtesy of Steve Madden Buy: Steve Madden Suzey Shoes, $ 80. The best of footwear Register for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

