Kylie Jenner is a total wonder and she often flaunts her hot sexy looks on her Instagram for her 231 million followers. The entrepreneur is booming and working these days with Bottega Veneta for something special.

Kylie uploaded a photo of herself wearing a gorgeous black bodycon dress with a green bandeau top from the Bottega Veneta Pre-Fall 2021 collection. She was seen wearing a black dress with a side slit and detail. gathered. Her makeup is matte and shimmery with copper eye shadow, glossy lips, and her hair in a low bun with a few curls framing her face.

Kylie Jenner has been making headlines lately. She and Travis Scott made an appearance at Parson’s Benefit that fueled the fire over their reunion after Kylie was in attendance for the rapper’s birthday in Miami in early June. Jenner and Scott have neither denied nor accepted anything about their relationship after the initial breakup. They both welcome their first child together Stormi Webster Jenner in February 2018.

