Gabby Thomas wins record-breaking women’s 200 final at US Olympic trials

Gabby Thomas performed her version of a Tokyo drift race at Hayward Field.

The 24-year-old Harvard graduate kept her traction around the Bowerman curve and pressed the final 50 meters to win the women’s 200 final in 21.61 seconds, the third fastest time in history , a stifling Saturday night in the United States. Olympic athletics trials.

I passed out during this race, said Thomas after his historic performance in 100 degree heat. I know in advance that I wanted to focus on the acceleration in the top 100 and keep the momentum going, coming out of the corner feeling really good.

I haven’t treated it yet. This is the first time that I really won a place in the American team.

Thomas broke the test record and set the fastest time in the world this year to part ways with former Oregon star Jenna Prandini (21.89) and Ohio States Anavia Battle (21.95) , both of whom were also part of the Olympic team. Battle set a collegiate record.

The only American to run a 200 faster than Thomas is Florence Griffith Joyner, the three-time Olympic gold medalist who ran 21.34 and 21.56 at the 1988 Seoul Games.

I don’t want to say no. I don’t know, Thomas said when asked if she could break Flo-Jos’ record. I don’t want to limit myself.

Prandini’s time was the ninth fastest in American history. She had PR times in the first round (22.14) on Thursday and in the semi-final (21.99) on Friday leading to the final.

That says it all to be able to return to my original track. It’s special to me, said Prandini. It’s that Hayward magic in the air. He’s still there in the new stadium.

Five years ago, Prandini qualified for the 2016 Olympics in a more spectacular fashion, crossing the finish line at old Hayward Field to edge Allyson Felix for the team’s third and final place in 22. , 53.

This time around, Felix, who qualified for her fifth Olympics in the 400, was fifth (22.11) behind the three qualifiers and Tamara Clark (21.98).

I feel like I grew up here, said Felix, 35, in an on-pitch interview broadcast over the stadium’s speakers after what she said was her last appearance at the trials. When I ran here for the first time I felt all the love.

Prandini, 28, is aiming for the podium in Tokyo after failing to advance to the final in his first Olympics at the Rio Games.

I think I’ll be really prepared, said Prandini. At the last Olympic Games, I left with a little bitter taste in my mouth. I really wanted to go to this final and get a medal.

The battle strategy was pretty straightforward after seeing Thomas and Prandini go through the preliminaries in great shape.

These two are definitely very good competition, said Battle. I just had to stay closer to them and I knew I would be okay. So that was the goal.

Thomas, who was already the world leader after running 21.94 in the semifinals, said when she watched the trials on television as a child, her grandmother encouraged her to try to follow in the footsteps of Felix.

Allyson Felix was my biggest inspiration, said Thomas, who broke the competition record of 21.69 set by Felix in 2012. She was truly an inspiration. So being on the team with her makes me want to cry.

It has been an emotional time for Thomas, who is currently working on his Masters in Texas with a focus on becoming a road epidemiologist, who recently had his own fear of health.

They found a tumor in my liver, Thomas said. At first I wasn’t too worried about it, but the more I kept talking to the doctors, they kept saying cancer. Fortunately, they discovered it was benign a few days before I left.

I remember telling God that if I’m healthy, I win trials.

Contact reporter Ryan Thorburn at