Casablanca Men Spring 2022





It has been a difficult year for globetrotters like Charaf Tajer. The Casablanca designer dedicated his spring collection to a friend in Japan, a country he has visited 26 times by his count. Every time I go there it gets more and more impressive to me. Japan for me is almost like school, I learn so much, he raves. The way they do things, the way they are passionate about everything. So I wanted to pay tribute to this place that I miss and that I love so much. More from WWD He titled the Masao San Student Collection after his old friend, a waiter with a unique sense of style. She really is a phenomenal person, explained Tajer. He inspired me on so many levels. The film alternated between the graphic aesthetic of Japanese consumer electronic ads from the 90s and elements of the Memphis design of the 80s on a pastel background. I have a baby in September and I think that indirectly inspired me. We were in the process of designing and noticed that it all came out in a baby pallet, Tajer said. Combining the brand’s signature color gradients with Memphis-style wavy lines gave the dopamine a surefire boost. There is something naively enthusiastic about the embrace of Tajers from different cultures that is reflected in his signature souvenir jackets, which this season were embroidered with shell designs or a rendering of Mount Fuji. From there it bounces in several directions. The designer offered suit jackets with wavy lapels and a new interpretation of the Casablanca monogram in a zigzag pattern a teaser for its future collaboration with table tennis equipment manufacturer Butterfly. To celebrate the revelation, he hosted a cocktail party at the Ritz Hotel, where a ping-pong table was set up near a grand piano in a reception hall. In the garden, Alton Mason, wearing a short-sleeved zip-up jacket and white pants, mingled with guests including Ella Emhoff and her boyfriend Sam Hine, and Emily in Paris with stars Ashley Park and Samuel Arnold. The story continues Tajer originally planned to host a physical parade, but said too many guests still couldn’t make it to France. I’d rather come back when it’s time to do the shows the right way, he said. No doubt his colorful vision will be even more toned in 3D. Launch gallery: Casablanca Menswear Spring 2022 Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

