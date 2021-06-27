Here’s why Playboy once sued Fashion Nova





Although Fashion Nova is in a very different industry than Playboy, the franchise has already sued the clothing business.

Although it started out as “just” a magazine, Playboy then grew into a brand in its own right with countless commercial efforts across the country. On the one hand, there was the Playboy Club (with many locations), which functioned much like a casino or a restaurant. Of course, Hugh Hefner was the most famous face of the brand, despite everything that went on behind the scenes at the company. And while it’s sad that since his passing, the glitter has really fallen from the entire company – and the Playboy Mansion has fallen into disrepair – there is still a lot of history to explore. RELATED: Nelly Furtado Once Turned Down a Lucrative Playboy Offer For example, nowadays fans can look back and see what it was really like to work at Playboy Club. But the brand’s story isn’t limited to the bunny costume and the rulebook. Or, maybe reallyis the most important thing, judging at that point, Playboy sued Fashion Nova. Why did Playboy sue Fashion Nova? Fans might not consider Playboy to be a fashion authority, but it’s true that they’ve designed a pretty iconic look for the Playboy Bunnies. From the waiters at the Playboy Club to the personal collection of Hugh Hefner’s Girlfriends, all of the most famous bunnies wore the costume. And that’s the problem Playboy had with Fashion Nova. In 2020, Playboy Enterprises, Inc. filed a lawsuit against the fashion brand for “violating Playboy’s famous Playboy BUNNY COSTUME design.” Not only is the costume a registered trademark, but as the Press release read at the time, “Playboy takes its brand seriously.” Sounds legitimate, but maybe they hit a bit? How could Fashion Nova’s clothes really look like the Playboy Bunny outfit? Fashion Nova seems to be banking on rabbit similarities As Playboy noted in its press release, the company has filed a lawsuit “based on Fashion Novas’ unauthorized marketing and sale of multiple versions of Playboy’s iconic BUNNY COSTUME.” . Basically, Playboy says Fashion Nova is selling a bunny costume that looks too much like their authentic branded uniform. And judging by the purchases of some buyers, they might be right. Fashion Nova answered Playboy? Playboy claims in its 2020 press release that Fashion Nova received a request to stop selling the costumes but ignored it. At the moment, however, the website still shows a list of bunny costumes, but itIssay most sizes are currently out of stock. While this may indicate that they have given up on fighting the million dollar business, fans already know that Fashion Nova isn’t the only place they can find a bunny costume that looks like the original favorite. by Hugh. NEXT: How Much is the Crystal Hefner Playmate Worth Today? This is what fans really think of Sharon Stone casting shade at Meryl Streep

