How the digital clothing industry is growing amid the Covid-19 lockdown





As if our reality weren’t already virtual enough, a virtual or digital clothing market is developing where people buy fine art clothing to retouch on their photo for real money. Recently, a digital Gucci handbag was sold on a gaming platform for a price – around Rs 2.9 lakh – higher than that of a real physical Gucci bag, which the owner could use in the real world. The incident of buying a digital fabric was not something weird or new. According to Planet UX, a website that follows technology trends, digital clothing is one of the most exciting tech trends in 2021. [hq]What is digital fashion?[/hq] Digital fashion or virtual clothing can be understood by tapping into two areas and merging them into one. Do you remember the last time you played a video game on your computer and the game asked you to buy a special hat or outfit for your digital avatar, through which you play the game? Digital fashion is something like that, companies can sell you digital clothes, you can buy them and adapt them to your digital version – a photo or video of you, which you can share. [hq]How does it buy?[/hq] Apparently, for too many people, clothing isn’t just about wearing it over your physical body and stepping out into the physical world. For them, being ridden in a nice digital dress should also show ownership and wealth. NFTs are certificates of ownership of digital assets – any digital information containing something unique and valuable – that is stored securely on the blockchain network, the same technology used by cryptocurrencies. Digital Clothing DTVs provide buyers with ownership of digital clothing – digital pieces of information. While some people may think that spending that amount of money on a mixed image, and its ownership, is too much, the industry is already catching the trend. It all started in 2018, long before the pandemic, when a Scandinavian retailer named Carlings launched a digital clothing collection. Purchasing clothing from the collection, starting at Rs 900, meant providing the retailer with a photo after which the company’s 3D designers would edit the digital fabric – or fabric art – in the customer’s photo. In July 2019, a buyer spent around Rs 7 lakh for a digital couture dress which was sold on the Ethereum blockchain. According to LAtelier BNP Paribas, a company that monitors the tech industry, the market for digital clothing and in-game character upgrades will grow from $ 109 billion in 2019 to $ 129 billion in 2021. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

