Christine McGuinness shows off her long tanned legs in a white mini dress at a party in London





CHRISTINE McGuinness looked sensational in a little white dress as she showed off the flesh at a party in London. The former The Real Housewives of Cheshire star, who is married to I Can See Your Voice host Paddy McGuiness, strutted around as she walked into town in a tight mini dress. 5 Christine McGuiness posed a storm in a skimpy white mini dress Credit: BackGrid Christine looked as tanned as ever against the white of the dress as she beamed for the photographers with her pearly white smile. The dress had thin straps, but in case she got cold, Christine wore a black blazer under her arm. To complete her look, she opted for a pair of black high heels and a black and gold handbag. For the occasion, the blonde bombshell wore her long locks and let her hair ruffle around her in glamorous waves. 5 The former reality TV star looked stunning on her night out Credit: BackGrid 5 Christine attended the All Stars Cabaret at Proud Embankment Credit: BackGrid 5 Christine beamed as she enjoyed her evening Credit: BackGrid 5 Christine tans regularly topless with Paddy Credit: Instagram Christine's makeup was equally glamorous as she opted for a glossy nude lip, smokey eye, and eyeliner. Adding a touch of pattern, Christine's stunning bag features a leopard print to the side and studs to the front. The star appeared in high spirits as she smiled for photos as she strutted down the street after a night out at the All Stars Cabaret in Proud Embankment. Christine married Take Me Out host Paddy got married in 2011 at Thornton Manor in Wirral after three years together. The star has always loved the camera, taking on the world of beauty pageants, in 2007 she won the title of Miss Commonwealth and won Miss Liverpool, at the age of 18. Soon after, she modeled for Liverpool Cricket Shop in her bikini at the Liverpool tennis tournament. It was here that she met Paddy, 47, the TV comedian and Phoenix Nights star, and the couple now have three children together. Christine McGuinness flaunts her bikini figure after topless sunbathing during heatwave







