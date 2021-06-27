Designer JJ Valaya shares his defining and favorite fashion moments





Long before social media was a thing, we didn’t have as much access to the awesome creations of designers. Fashion glossaries and dedicated fashion websites were the only places we could see their marvelous work. Over the years, our designers have created wonderful sets that deserve special mention and recognition. These wearable works of art created by our revered designers have been carefully archived and framed by them for the sake of posterity. These images immerse us in their fondest memories as designers and bring us together to be part of their wonderful stay. In a special for ETimes, The Times of India, top Indian designers share their favorite designs over the years and the collection they hold most dear. We start our series with one of the hottest names in Indian fashion, JJ Valaya. His label, House of Valaya, is celebrating its 30 glorious years and there could be no better way to celebrate the designer’s accomplishment than by walking down the path of memory and cherishing his heyday in fashion. 1. The first garment made by JJ Valaya in 1990



Year 1990. NIFT. The first garment he ever made. JJ Valaya was selected as one of the Indian entries for the International Young Designers Competition held in Paris. This event was organized by the International Competition of Young Fashion Designers. In 1990, he became the first Indian student to win an international fashion prize, the Prix d’Incitation during this competition in Paris. 2. JJ Valaya’s first solo couture show



Valaya did her first solo couture show in Delhi in 1992. Model Jesse Randhawa was featured here. This photo is close to him for a very special reason, his beaming father can be seen in the front row applauding his son as he bowed. 3. JJ Valaya’s graduation show at NIFT, 1991



This photo is from JJ Valaya’s graduation show at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in 1991.



He won the Elyxa Prize and the Thapar-DuPont Medal for the most innovative use of fabric. 4. His very first commercial shoot



This photo was taken in the early days of JJ Valaya’s career, where as a designer, makeup artist and stylist he was one because of limited resources. It was his very first commercial shoot. 5. JJ Valaya’s favorite photo taken by Rohit Chawla



This photograph clicked in the late 90s by Rohit Chawla where his models can be seen in a lush ivory ensemble posing alongside JJ Valaya still remains her favorite photo. 6. A portrait of JJ Valaya’s parents



For designer JJ Valaya, his parents are his greatest inspiration and they inspire him to this day. He is won over by their true effortless style. 7. Kabir Bedi and Dimple Kapadia walked the ramp together for his big final show



For one of JJ Valaya’s closing performances during the FDCI Grand Final, actors Kabir Bedi and Dimple Kapadia walked the ramp together. They looked magical in a white ensemble. The duo were never formed in a movie and it was special for the creator. 8. Everything about chevron prints



The signature Shifting leaves Chevron is one of its most famous signatures. 9. A show after a two-year sabbatical in 2019



JJ Valaya did a show in 2019 after a 2-year sabbatical. It was an emotional moment for him. The designer likes to call it big but emotional. 10. The bride Valaya



JJ Valaya’s favorite color is red and he loved to imagine the quintessential Valaya bride in this shade. He calls it magic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos