Trust me these 10 new dresses are all you need to see

If there’s one thing I know, it’s the dresses. My wardrobe is full of them and I wear them 99.9% of the time. I’ve always struggled with casual (longtime Who What Wear readers will have read over and over again about my continued struggle with denim, sorry for being boring!), So easy and beautiful dresses are my staple. most reliable fashion.

I have affordable that I wear every week. I have special, more expensive ones that come out for important occasions or big meetings. I have the ones in between, mid-priced options that bridge the gap between laid back days and chic days. I own some ultra-summery styles that are perfect for heatwaves and vacations, but I also have a good number of smart, trans-seasonal styles that can be layered and with tights in the winter or with bare legs and pants. sandals during the hot months. I even have dresses that I made at home because I can’t always find the exact color, shape or fit I dreamed of. I have It dresses, I guess, although I am always very careful to buy something that really matches my personal style and that I know I will wear even when its cult status is gone. I may own a lot of dresses, but getting into my wardrobe is not easy. I am a fairly demanding customer who values ​​quality and longevity above all.

So who could be better positioned to bring you a very reliable selection of the best new dresses than an avowed dress obsessed with very picky taste? Nobody! I’ll update this gallery often, but to get started, here are the 10 most beautiful styles I’ve seen this week.

COS Ruched dress (79)

Alright, yes! This brings all drama with its ruched neckline and voluminous sleeves, but it looks so casual to wear thanks to its dark color and roomy midi silhouette. Personally, measuring 5’1 ”, I would probably wear this belt so as not to drown in it, but I like the idea of ​​wearing it loose Olsen style with flats and bohemian hair.

Kitri Margot green check midi dress (145)

I am a very lucky and spoiled person who managed to get my hands on one of these dresses before the crazy waiting list. Don’t hate me! Trust me when I say that this cozy, ultra-summery gingham masterpiece is worth some patience in training. Kitri’s dresses always fit my petite waistline well, and I’ve had a lot of wear of this style in a solid orange linen fabric last summer, so I know there will be many days to go. Sun.

Ghost Alara dress (149)

I’ve collected a collection of Ghost mini dresses over the years for a reason – this brand is great for creating form-fitting, flattering bias-cut styles that effortlessly skim your body. This new Alara style will have me channel a Lily James sort of ’40s character, perhaps with sneakers and a little basket bag.

Molly goddard Rowena dress (780)

Speaking of espadrilles and basket bag, how perfect would this red summer dress look with this accessorizing formula? When I invest in more expensive dresses, I tend to go for solid, unprinted styles because patterns and patterns can date more easily. It has all the charm of a vintage piece with the modernity of something new and uncluttered. From the trendy sailor collar (which stretches so beautifully down the back) to the darted waistband and ruffled hem, it features plenty of gorgeous details that I’ll cherish forever.

Day of the week Asymmetric Vic dress (20)

Owning multiple black midi dresses is no crime if you take them out over and over again over the decades! So this tube style is definitely the kind that will always garner compliments and make an impact thanks to its asymmetrical cutout neckline, but it will also be timeless enough to feel wearable over and over again. I love the way Weekday styled it here with heeled sandals and sunglasses for a very 90’s take.

Noisy bodies Florence dress (155)

If you haven’t encountered Loud Bodies yet, let me introduce you. Inclusive size, sustainable spirit and Truly stylish, this independent Romania-based brand sets the bar so high, and other companies really should pay attention. Even the scraps of fabric that remain after the small team has hand-sewn these dresses are used to create pillows that are donated to animal shelters. I want to say!

I saw this dress in a brighter pink shade on Nicole Ocran and have been wearing it ever since. Size is from XXS to 10XL, but you can also contact us for free custom orders if you have specific requirements.

Warehouse Short Sleeve Ruffle Embroidery Dress (63)

I have an English embroidery dress from Warehouse which is now almost sold out. So I recommend it in the hope that it fits just as well and is of very good quality. The fact that it is a substantial cotton fabric with a proper cotton lining makes a big difference to other versions that are less noticeable for high streets and should sit well. I like to wear mine with a black belt to highlight my waist and matching black sandals because these are the summer shoes I own the most!

sister sister Leah knotted cotton-blend gauze midi dress (320)

Anything that has a safari vibe in the summer appeals to me, so this elegant yet simple belted dress from Usisi Sister is automatically on the list. An excellent working option during a heat wave, but also a very chic choice for events such as garden parties or barbecues. All you need to complete the look is a pair of beige sandals and a handful of gold jewelry.

Christophe Esber Long dress in wool and cashmere blend with cutouts and knotted details (660)

Australian designer Christopher Esber’s cut-out waist has become something of a phenomenon this year, and his summer pieces are selling fast. The trend should continue well in autumn winter (no, fashionistas don’t feel the cold), and I find that this cashmere blend version does the look in a very sophisticated and subtle way (yes, fashion people are already thinking about buying for fall).

ASOS Edition Floral Sequin Wrap Midi Dress (180)

Wedding season has suddenly taken hold of us, and I think that makes it the ultimate dress to look at that is still 100% comfortable. There is nothing more distracting in the day than something that you feel awkward in or have to spend all day adjusting to. It’s a real “wow” piece, so you can keep your hair, makeup, jewelry, and accessories to a minimum. Zero hassle, maximum impact.

