



In 2020, for the first time in a very brief period in the late 1970s, deaths in Britain exceeded births. This gruesome statistic can in part be blamed on the two life suckers of Covid and the lockdown. But it would be naive to consider it an anomaly. The uncomfortable truth, confirmed by years of data, is that Britain is in the throes of a baby bust. Knew all the economic causes of the problem. The housing crisis which forces young people to move into mini-apartments with unwanted roommates is hardly conducive to the creation of families; miserable graduates’ salaries were not designed to support children, and at a staggering average of 865 per month, childcare costs in the UK are the third highest in Europe. But I can’t help but think that there is also a social element to the question. When I got engaged last year, I braced myself for an avalanche of questions about when we planned to start a family. Yet over the past six months I’ve run into the opposite problem: My fiancé and I, aged 27 and 28, are often supposed to justify our intention to have a child or two in the next five years. I know that my social circle is not necessarily representative of the country as a whole. But I don’t think the feeling is particularly rare either: wanting a family, it seems, is out of fashion. The pompous young people of Birth Strikers who will not procreate until the world has taken action on the climate are at the extreme of the phenomenon. But while they may be a fringe group, they have far-reaching tentacles. Among the awakened youth that I know, there is a general feeling that there is something vaguely selfish about wanting to start a family. Surely it is cruel, the half-baked thought says, to bring children into a world on the brink of collapse. And even if you’re short-sighted enough not to worry about your kids burning in the hellfires of 2121, you should have the decency to consider their colossal carbon footprint. It is all very fanciful. Almost every generation has faced some sort of existential crisis, but only the most neurotic adults wish they were gone. And as for the idea that unborn children should be seen simply as dirty little energy guzzlers, has it not occurred to these pious ecologists that the scientists who will one day find a solution to global warming do not? probably haven’t been designed yet? But the climate conscious cannot be held entirely responsible. Government policies like the two-child limit that restricts support through tax credits and universal credit to the first two children in a family have helped perpetuate the belief that having multiple children is irresponsible, unless you are not really very rich. From Westminster to Benefit Street, large and poor families are easy punch bags. And middle-class friends tell me they’ll only have as many kids as they can afford, which sounds pretty reasonable, until you realize their definition of money means private school, annual ski vacation and piano lessons before you can walk. Clearly, no one should have to justify a decision to remain childless. But in a country with a rapidly aging population and crippling social care bill, treating those who want to start a family like eccentric outliers is myopic in the extreme.

