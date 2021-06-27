Fashion
Angelina Jolie’s dress and sandals combo is so simple yet so strangely perfect
Queen of minimalist street style Angelina Jolie strike again, guys. This time, her location is in New York and her outfit involves a dress, and it’s the most classic style of sundress you can wear. She went for a light white midi style with wide straps and a tie at the waist. The only other thing she needed was a pair of sandals. She opted for a pair of low-heeled beige slides which are the perfect addition to a white dress. As usual, she kept the rest of her accessories to a minimum with just a shoulder bag and a watch.
We’d be hard-pressed to name a dress style that’s more crucial for summer than a casual white dress. It’s one of the lightest, prettiest things you can wear, and it will never go out of style. Just look at Angelina Jolie, this photo could have been 10 years in the past and it would still look perfectly classy and relevant.
Want to copy Jolie’s perfect summer look? Scroll down to shop for white midi dresses and simple sandals to wear together.
About Angelina Jolie: Salvatore Ferragamo Clare leather mules
Buy white midi dresses
Peony + Net Sustain crinkled organic cotton gauze midi dress (360)
Ganni Smocked midi dress in organic cotton poplin (225)
Paige Amity white lace-trimmed modal midi dress (260)
H&M Sleeveless dress (18)
Sleeper Belle White Linen Midi Dress (235)
Theory Sleeveless cotton dress with eyelets (475)
Buy simple slip-on sandals
Reformation Joey asymmetric flat sandals (130)
Ancient greek sandals Taygete woven-leather slides (165)
Mango Leather strappy sandals – Woman | Mango United Kingdom (40)
Atp Workshop Rosa cutout leather sandals (150)
Then, our guide to key trends for fall-winter 2021.
This article originally appeared on Who what to wear
