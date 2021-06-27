British tennis institution Wimbledon offers new fashion line

British tennis institution Wimbledon set to revive clothing and sports lines after drafting former Bond Street fashion guru to lead the plan
By Neil Craven, Financial Mail on Sunday
Posted: | Update:
British tennis institution Wimbledon is set to relaunch its clothing and athletic lines after it hires a former Bond Street fashion guru to lead the plan.
The All England Club, which will host this year’s Wimbledon Championships from tomorrow, will sell the range in the field store and online from this week.
But David Hewitt, who previously ran luxury brand Daks and opened his store at number 10 Bond Street, said Wimbledon was also considering opening a store “most likely in London” to showcase the range.
Ace outfits: The new range will be sold from this week at Wimbledon and online
He said the redesign took three years to move away from third-party vendors and revisit the entire lineup, from design to linkage with factories. Hewitt said the entire operation was now controlled by the club.
About 40 percent of the 120 product line is performance and “athleisure” clothing with the rest of the lifestyle products that can be worn anytime.
Hewitt said the range’s potential to sell globally at prices similar to brands such as Barbour was “huge” with long-term plans to wholesale supply to other retailers.
“Wimbledon had already started to do more with its food and drink and the way guests are treated,” he said. “With the clothes we said, ‘Don’t just do more, do everything’, that’s what we did.
“The club has a slogan In The Pursuit of Greatness. Which means you will never get there. But we’re promoting the whole Wimbledon philosophy in what we’ve done here, the same philosophy which means there’s a guy here whose job it is to cut the grass to 8mm.
