Esha Gupta in Rs 2k Bodycon Dress proves her fashion game is strong. Spain Pictures

Esha Gupta in beautiful photos of Spain. Late, Esha Gupta turned heads with gorgeous photos from her vacation. Esha, who is currently on vacation in Spain, shared some dreamy photos on her Instagram account. On Saturday, the actress shared photos of herself wearing a turquoise midi dress, which impressed the fashion police. Esha Gupta’s recent photos in Marbella prove that her fashion game is very strong. Don’t believe us, well you should check them out for yourself. In the photos, she is seen wearing a tight turquoise midi dress. She accessorized her look with a dainty gold necklace and earrings. The actress also wears a mini handbag Chloe C. Esha has tied her braids in a high, sleek ponytail. Check out the photos here: If you like what Esha Gupta is wearing in the photos and are wondering how you can get your hands on it; you can find this outfit on the official website of the fashion brand Zara. The Eshas Ribbed Bodycon Midi Dress is from Zara and will set you back Rs 1,890. On the job front, Esha Gupta was last seen in the 2019 film One Day: Justice Done with Anupam Kher. READ ALSO | Esha Gupta in Rs 56k ruffled saree weaves six yards of magic. See the Instagram post READ ALSO | Esha Gupta looks chic in a Rs 14k sequined pantsuit. See the pictures Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.







