A discursive shift in the industry ushered in a new wave of fashion writing-Fashion-trends News, Firstpost

The last few years in India have seen a welcome boom in good fashion journalism, even as fashion magazines have closed. What caused this change?

It’s like someone is reading my mind. Whenever I think of something exciting to write about for this column, it pops up in my social media timeline – because someone has written about it before. While it can get boring, I’m one for silver liners (anything silver, really). It is a relief to satisfy my curiosity without having to do the research myself, and it has become a pleasure to read.

Take for example, this excellent play on caste identity and fashion by Supriya Nair. Exploring the reasons why Babasaheb Ambedkar always chose to wear Western dress (as opposed to Gandhis or Nehrus Indian clothing), Nair shows how to dress elegantly defies social restrictions around what Dalits can and cannot wear, and puts back questioned Savarna’s assumptions about as a Dalit*.

Then there was this cheeky look at fashion magazines by Meher Varma and Pia Alize Hazarika with reinvented covers that tenderly underline the hypocrisy and anxiety of these glossies. Meenakshi Reddy Madhavans’ charming chronicle of writers and their clothes taught me some most enjoyable anecdotes about Agatha Christie and her pearls, or Ismat Chugtai and the ambience or the cashmere print. I had ideas on Good land process and the music they play in their factory, a critical look of how the new loose dress does more for the patriarchy than a challenge (more work signaling class by maintaining nails, hair, skin!), and comes across one of the most unexpected history of Pierre Cardin through his association with Rajeev Sethi by Shefalee Vasudev. Nisha Susans laments on her monochrome wardrobe and the warnings of her moms made me smile on gloomy mornings.

This is quite a stark difference from another era, when you frequented fashion magazines for fashion journalism but rarely found any. You had to watch Suzy Minister of Health in the Guardian or Robin givhan in the Washington post to find fashion-related characteristics that were deep and broad, or brought a more sociological focus and a different kind of rigor and curiosity to something considered quite frivolous. (Those too were very Western and white in their explorations.)

Instead, what we came across most often were ads under the guise of content, fashion show press releases, celebrity obsession, branded gossip, and image-rich content – as if the text was just a plus for fashion. There were, of course, a few rare exceptions. In fact, you could often find good writing in fashion magazines, except it was in the articles section: on all kinds of topics except fashion! The features and fashion seemed to be separated by a Chinese wall.

But recent years in India have seen a welcome boom in good fashion journalism, even as fashion magazines have closed. What caused this change? First, the launch of digital platforms (such as The voice of fashion) with a more serious intention of capturing fashion and its intersection with other themes, has been at the heart of this rise.

Several commentators noted that the platform is making all the difference, with social media being the new capital of fashion journalism. When printed, you produce a nice stack of paper a beautiful artefact. Online, you are not. Online, you are allowed and even encouraged to have an opinion. And so, a certain form of freedom and honesty permeates online fashion writing.

Others say it’s not the platform that matters, it’s history.

Fashion journalists think outside the box and search for new stories in unusual places, from their own lives to the broader industry ecosystem.

This is in part thanks to a discursive change in the industry. With a return to the looms, sustainability and production processes in fashion design, writers search for more grounded narratives of Indian identity in fashion, discovering what is specific to Indian sensibility. or more fully and happily describing its fusion with Western silhouettes and design. .

While this is a more supply chain driven approach, there is also a clear demand for this kind of information. The fashion industry around the world is presented with a new wave of curious consumers on social media. As a corollary to online shopping, people want to know more about what they are wearing. People want more transparency so that they can make more conscious choices. This pushes brands to reinvent their public relations and weave an ethnographic element into their storytelling.

Perhaps the most important driver of this rise in fashion writing, however, is that journalism began to come before fashion, rather than the other way around.

On the one hand, brilliant writers and journalists have become more comfortable writing about fashion as much as feminism or food. On the other hand, many fashion journalists have realized that they are first and foremost journalists, not fashionistas. Their mandate is no longer to be the spokesperson for certain designers and trends, or to be part of a diverse basket of lifestyle characteristics, bowing down to other agendas. The field has been cleared to make the mission of fashion journalists henceforth distinct and legitimate: to inform, to shed light on and to highlight the different sectors of the industry.

This trio of honest platforms, more grounded stories and a new tenure for the fashion journalist bodes very well for the industry as a whole, and is good news for readers like me, those who are curious. of fashion.

*As commentator of the satirical short The discreet charm of the Savarnas Said, A Dalit person who is confident, generous, competent, intelligent, educated, (even slightly) fair-skinned, wearing good clothes can appear like an eighth wonder of this world to a castist person.

Manjima is the author ofModel: Women who work in India’s glamor industry(Zubaan, 2018)